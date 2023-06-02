Terranet speeds up its software development by simulating traffic accidents with autonomous vehicles in a virtual system

In parallel with the physical tests conducted in Terranet’s lab environment for the automotive vision system BlincVision, the company is setting up an advanced virtual environment to test how the system reacts in various traffic situations.

-Before taking a test vehicle out on the road, we want to analyze different critical driving situations in a virtual test environment. By using a professional end-to-end simulation platform, we can validate the performance of each BlincVision component under realistic conditions, thus accelerating our hardware and software development, says Nihat Küçük CTO at Terranet.

BlincVision is tested in a detailed 360° environment model that includes various urban scenarios, traffic situations, weather and lighting conditions, vehicle types, and module settings. The simulation is based on the most relevant safety-critical traffic situations developed and standardized by Euro NCAP*.

The sophisticated simulation environment helps to reproduce and validate Terranet’s development results, especially in terms of BlincVision's response time, low latency, vision accuracy, and robustness.

-Training our AI software stack for object perception requires a large amount of virtual road users in various traffic scenarios. Developers must test and validate solutions under a vast range of different conditions, says Nihat Küçük CTO at Terranet

Euro NCAP - the European New Car Assessment Program, has created a five-star safety system to help consumers, their families and business compare vehicles more easily and to help them identify the safest choice for their needs.

