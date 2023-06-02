Advanced search
Terranet speeds up its software development by simulating traffic accidents with autonomous vehicles in a virtual system
GL
06/01The board and management of Terranet subscribe in the ongoing rights issue
GL
05/25Terranet publishes prospectus in connection with rights issue of units
GL
Terranet speeds up its software development by simulating traffic accidents with autonomous vehicles in a virtual system

06/02/2023 | 04:21am EDT
In parallel with the physical tests conducted in Terranet’s lab environment for the automotive vision system BlincVision, the company is setting up an advanced virtual environment to test how the system reacts in various traffic situations.

-Before taking a test vehicle out on the road, we want to analyze different critical driving situations in a virtual test environment. By using a professional end-to-end simulation platform, we can validate the performance of each BlincVision component under realistic conditions, thus accelerating our hardware and software development, says Nihat Küçük CTO at Terranet.

BlincVision is tested in a detailed 360° environment model that includes various urban scenarios, traffic situations, weather and lighting conditions, vehicle types, and module settings. The simulation is based on the most relevant safety-critical traffic situations developed and standardized by Euro NCAP*.

The sophisticated simulation environment helps to reproduce and validate Terranet’s development results, especially in terms of BlincVision's response time, low latency, vision accuracy, and robustness.

-Training our AI software stack for object perception requires a large amount of virtual road users in various traffic scenarios. Developers must test and validate solutions under a vast range of different conditions, says Nihat Küçük CTO at Terranet

Euro NCAP - the European New Car Assessment Program, has created a five-star safety system to help consumers, their families and business compare vehicles more easily and to help them identify the safest choice for their needs.

For more information, please contact:
Magnus Andersson CEO
Email: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ) 

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic. 

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users. 

With a unique patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today. 

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017(Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). 

Follow our journey at www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

