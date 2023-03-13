Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Terranet AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TERRNT B   SE0009806045

TERRANET AB

(TERRNT B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:09:19 2023-03-10 am EST
0.6035 SEK   -1.07%
02/23Mangold Insight has published an update of the commissioned research over Terranet AB
GL
02/23Mangold Insight has published an update of the commissioned research over Terranet AB
GL
02/23Terranet AB – Year-end report 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The subscription price for exercise of warrants of series TO5 B in Terranet AB has been set at SEK 0.44 per share of series B, and the exercise period begins today, March 13

03/13/2023 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In connection with a procured loan financing, that was carried out for the purpose of acquiring approximately 11 percent of the company Holoride in May 2021, Terranet AB ("Terranet" or the "Company") issued warrants of series TO4 B and TO5 B. The warrants were issued approximately to 50 percent to the lender, and approximately 50 percent to shareholders. In total, 12,321,546 warrants of series TO5 B were issued. Each warrant gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share of series B in the Company. The subscription price has been set to SEK 0.44 per share of series B. The exercise period for warrants of series TO5 B runs from March 13, 2023, up to and including March 24, 2023.

Each warrant gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share of series B in the Company. The subscription price for the warrants of series TO5 B shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share of series B on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during the measurement period from and including February 24, 2023, up to and including March 9, 2023. However, not lower than the quota value for the Company's share, corresponding to SEK 0.01, and not higher than SEK 4.20 per share. The volume-weighted average price of the Company's share of series B during the measurement period amounted to approximately SEK 0.63. Thus, the subscription price is determined to SEK 0.44. The exercise period for warrants of series TO5 B runs from March 13, 2023, up to and including March 24, 2023. Complete terms and conditions for the warrants of series TO5 B are available on the Company's website www.terranet.se.

Summarized terms for the warrants of series TO5 B:

Exercise period: March 13, 2023 – March 24, 2023.

Subscription price: SEK 0.44 per share of series B.

Issue size: 12,321,546 warrants of series TO5 B, which entitles to subscription of 12,321,546 shares of series B. If all the warrants are exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 5.4 million before issuing costs.

Last day for trading warrants of series TO5 B: March 22, 2023.

Share capital and dilution: If all warrants are exercised the share capital will increase with SEK 123,215.46, from SEK 3,262,894.03 to SEK 3,386,109.49. If all warrants are exercised the number of shares will increase with 12,321,546 shares of series B, in total the number of shares in the Company will increase from 326,289,403 shares to 338,610,949 shares (1,084,463 shares of series A and 337,526,486 shares of series B). The dilution at full exercise of all warrants amounts to approximately 3.64 percent of the number of shares and 3.63 percent of the votes in the Company.

Note that the warrants of series TO5 B that are not exercised at the latest March 24, 2023, or sold at the latest March 22, 2023, will expire without value. For the warrants not to lose their value, the holder must actively subscribe for new shares or sell the warrants. Please note that some trustees may close their registration earlier than 24 March 2023.

Advisers
Mangold Fondkommission AB is the financial advisor and Eversheds Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the exercise of the warrants of series TO5 B.

For questions regarding the warrants, please contact:
Mangold Fondkommission AB
E-mail: emissioner@mangold.se

For more information, please contact
Magnus Andersson, CEO
E-mail: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ) 
Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users. 

With a unique patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today. 

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017(Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). 

Follow our journey at www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, ca@mangold.se.


Attachment


All news about TERRANET AB
02/23Mangold Insight has published an update of the commissioned research over Terranet AB
GL
02/23Mangold Insight has published an update of the commissioned research over Terranet AB
GL
02/23Terranet AB – Year-end report 2022
GL
02/23Terranet AB – Year-end report 2022
GL
02/23Terranet AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/23Terranet AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/16Terranet invites to presentation of year-end report for 2022 on February 23, 2023
GL
02/16Terranet invites to presentation of year-end report for 2022 on February 23, 2023
AQ
2022Terranet AB shares an update to the market in a CEO letter
GL
2022Terranet AB shares an update to the market in a CEO letter
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9,90 M 0,93 M 0,93 M
Net income 2021 -44,7 M -4,19 M -4,19 M
Net cash 2021 25,9 M 2,43 M 2,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 197 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 37,6x
EV / Sales 2021 35,9x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart TERRANET AB
Duration : Period :
Terranet AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERRANET AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan Magnus Andersson Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Falkenberg Chief Financial Officer
Göran Janson Chairman
Nihat Küçük Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Product Management
Karolina Bjurehed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRANET AB19.74%18
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.66%1 850 455
SYNOPSYS INC.11.26%54 102
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.21.81%53 406
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.21%50 836
SEA LIMITED41.17%41 260