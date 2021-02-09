Log in
NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  TerraNet Holding AB (publ)    TERRNT B   SE0009806045

TERRANET HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(TERRNT B)
Terranet to Showcase Breakthrough VoxelFlow™ Technology at STARTUP AUTOBAHN

02/09/2021 | 05:13am EST
The Scandinavian Leaders in Driving Automation Software also Announces Rebrand, Ensuring Safety on Future Roadways.

Lund, Sweden, February 9, 2021 - Terranet AB (Terranet/the Company), (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST), developers of advanced driver-assist systems and the creators of breakthrough 3D motion awareness technology VoxelFlow™, announced today that it’d be participating in STARTUP AUTOBAHN where it will highlight recent developments to its premier VoxelFlow™ technology. Terranet is also announcing today that it has completed its rebrand, solidifying its commitment to ensuring safety across Autonomous Vehicles (AV) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), securing its place in Scandinavia's rich history of bringing innovative safety changes to the automobile industry. 

STARTUP AUTOBAHN is an open innovation platform that provides an interface between innovative tech companies and industry-leading corporations. At the virtual event on February 25, 2021, Terranet will showcase VoxelFlow’s™ lightning-fast 3D technology that scans the area around AV and ADAS vehicle at a radius of 40 meters with a response time of three milliseconds, much faster than today’s ADAS systems which take 300 milliseconds. A breakout session will follow Terranet’s VoxelFlow™ showcase, where the Company will engage directly with attendees interested in learning more about the revolutionary technology. STARTUP AUTOBAHN is powered by Plug and Play, and sponsored by Dalmer and the University of Stugart. 

“Since the invention of the automobile, Scandinavia has been a leader in ensuring that they are as safe as possible for the passenger,” said Pär-Olof Johannesson, CEO of Terranet. “VoxelFlow’s™patented, triple camera and sensor system, which will be a crucial part of the systems that make ADAS and AVs, is the next evolution in automobile safety, not only keeping passengers safe, but also ensuring the safety of all others sharing the roadways.”

Much like Volvo revolutionized the automobile industry by introducing the modern seatbelt over sixty years ago, Terranet plans to take a similar road as it brings its revolutionary VoxelFlow™ technology to market with a particular focus on passenger safety. Today, over 94% of all accidents are caused by human error, with a significant amount of those crashes occurring within 30-40 meters. Terranet plans to address those harrowing statistics with its VoxelFlow™ technology that will have the ability to classify dynamic moving objects in high resolution with extremely low latency using very low computational power, a key differentiator between the existing camera, lidar and frame-based sensor systems commonly relied on in the Driving Automation industry.  

To attend STARTUP AUTOBAHN, visit: https://expo9.pnptc.events/ 

About Terranet
Terranet develops software for radio-based solutions and three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles (ADAS and AV). In-line with Scandinavia’s rich history of bringing innovative safety measures to the automobile industry, Terranet is pioneering breakthrough safety technology for the ADAS and AV industries at its headquarters in Lund, Sweden and its development sites in Kyiv, Ukraine; Stuttgart, Germany and Los Gatos, California. Terranet Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST).

https://terranet.se/en/ 

About STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play
STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play is an open innovation platform that
provides an interface between innovative tech companies and industry-leading
corporations. The basis of the program is the partnership that develops between startups
and the corporate business units. The two entities hold an equal footing from the get-go:
together they evaluate the potential for a joint venture, move forward to pilot the
technology, and work to achieve the ultimate goal – a successful production-ready
implementation. Designed with the intention to exceed startup acceleration, STARTUP
AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play moderates a community for collaboration with a
focus on implementable results. https://expo9.pnptc.events 

For more information please contact:

Pär-Olof Johannesson, CEO
parolof.johannesson@terranet.se 
+46 70 332 32 62

Media contact:
Sam Aurilla
terranet@fischtankpr.com 
FischTank PR

 

 

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
