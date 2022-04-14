Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Terranueva Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEQ   CA88105H1010

TERRANUEVA CORPORATION

(TEQ)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/14 09:30:00 am EDT
0.0650 CAD    0.00%
03:23pTERRANUEVA : Results of the Shareholders Meeting
GL
02/18Terranueva Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/28Terranueva Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terranueva: Results of the Shareholders Meeting

04/14/2022 | 03:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

L’ASSOMPTION, Quebec, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terranueva Corporation (CSE: TEQ) ("Terranueva" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 14, 2022. The shareholders approved, by a majority of votes, a resolution to elect the following directors: Sylvain Aird, Marc-André Aubé, Marianne Fortier-Landry, Gérard Landry, Jean-Luc Landry, Peter Polatos and Sylvain Tremblay. Also, the shareholders, by a majority of votes, proceeded with the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation, as well as approved the Corporation’s Fixed Stock Option Plan in order to increase at 4,596,996 the maximum of common shares to be issued upon exercise of options, which represents 10% of the number of common share in the capital stock of Terranueva as of the record date of March 14, 2022.

ABOUT TERRANUEVA

Terranueva relies on research and development, innovation and operational efficiency to become a major player in the emerging cannabis industry. Their goal is to provide the Canadian and international markets with premium quality medicinal and recreational cannabis. To achieve this goal, Terranueva is implementing a modular production approach that incorporates the latest advances and innovations in process automation. Terranueva Pharma Corporation, its wholly owned subsidiary, holds the necessary licenses from Health Canada to execute its mission.

For more on Terranueva, visit www.terranueva.ca

The CSE and its regulatory service providers (as this term is attributed in its policies) assume no responsibility for the relevance or accuracy of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Jean-Luc Landry, Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, Phone : (450) 591-1011


All news about TERRANUEVA CORPORATION
03:23pTERRANUEVA : Results of the Shareholders Meeting
GL
02/18Terranueva Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31..
CI
01/28Terranueva Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2..
CI
01/28Terranueva Corporation Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2021Terranueva Obtains a Refinancing
AQ
2021Terranueva is Granted a New Category of Licence to Sell Cannabis
AQ
2021Terranueva Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
2021TERRANUEVA : Grants Options
AQ
2021Terranueva Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
2021TERRANUEVA : Announces Changes to Its Management Team and Board of Directors
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,19 M -1,74 M -1,74 M
Net Debt 2021 5,00 M 3,96 M 3,96 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,99 M 2,37 M 2,37 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart TERRANUEVA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terranueva Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jean-Luc Landry Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gérard Landry President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Dominique St-Louis Chief Financial Officer
Francisco Junior Perez Director
Sylvain Aird Secretary & Director