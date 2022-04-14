Terranueva: Results of the Shareholders Meeting

L’ASSOMPTION, Quebec, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terranueva Corporation (CSE: TEQ) ("Terranueva" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 14, 2022. The shareholders approved, by a majority of votes, a resolution to elect the following directors: Sylvain Aird, Marc-André Aubé, Marianne Fortier-Landry, Gérard Landry, Jean-Luc Landry, Peter Polatos and Sylvain Tremblay. Also, the shareholders, by a majority of votes, proceeded with the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation, as well as approved the Corporation’s Fixed Stock Option Plan in order to increase at 4,596,996 the maximum of common shares to be issued upon exercise of options, which represents 10% of the number of common share in the capital stock of Terranueva as of the record date of March 14, 2022.



ABOUT TERRANUEVA

Terranueva relies on research and development, innovation and operational efficiency to become a major player in the emerging cannabis industry. Their goal is to provide the Canadian and international markets with premium quality medicinal and recreational cannabis. To achieve this goal, Terranueva is implementing a modular production approach that incorporates the latest advances and innovations in process automation. Terranueva Pharma Corporation, its wholly owned subsidiary, holds the necessary licenses from Health Canada to execute its mission.

