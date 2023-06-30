Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 30 juin/June 2023) - The common shares of TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend") will be delisted from the CSE at market close on June 30, 2023.

TerrAscend has been approved for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Les actions ordinaires de TerrAscend Corp. (« TerrAscend ») seront radiées du CSE à la clôture du marché le 30 juin 2023.

TerrAscend a été approuvé pour inscription à la Bourse de Toronto.

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 30 juin/June 2023 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): TER

