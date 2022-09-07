Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Terreno Realty Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRNO   US88146M1018

TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION

(TRNO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:30 2022-09-07 am EDT
59.60 USD   -0.65%
09:21aTerreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Anaheim, CA for $7.3 Million
BU
09/06TERRENO REALTY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/06Terreno Realty Corporation Closes $100 Million Five-Year Unsecured Term Loan
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Anaheim, CA for $7.3 Million

09/07/2022 | 09:21am EDT
--Full property lease executed

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, acquired an industrial property in Anaheim, California on September 6, 2022 for a purchase price of approximately $7.3 million.

The 1.2-acre improved land parcel at 3091 East Coronado Street is adjacent to the intersection of CA SR 91 (The Riverside Freeway) and CA SR 57 (The Orange Freeway). The property was acquired vacant. Further, Terreno Realty Corporation has executed a lease for the property commencing immediately and ending December 2027 with a Southern California investment group facilitating commissary services, resulting in an estimated stabilized cap rate of 5.0%.

Estimated stabilized cap rates are calculated as annualized cash basis net operating income stabilized to market occupancy (generally 95%) divided by total acquisition cost. Total acquisition cost includes the initial purchase price, the effects of marking assumed debt to market, buyer’s due diligence and closing costs, estimated near-term capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to achieve stabilization.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle; Miami; and Washington, D.C.

Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company’s web site at www.terreno.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and on assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “result,” “should,” “will,” “seek,” “target,” “see,” “likely,” “position,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “potential,” “enthusiastic,” “future” and similar expressions which do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including risks related to our ability to meet our estimated forecasts related to stabilized cap rates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our tenants and the national and local economies, and those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our other public filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on past forward-looking statements, which are based on results and trends at the time they are made, to anticipate future results or trends.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 265 M - -
Net income 2022 160 M - -
Net Debt 2022 836 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 4 576 M 4 576 M -
EV / Sales 2022 20,4x
EV / Sales 2023 19,1x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terreno Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 59,99 $
Average target price 72,20 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Blake Baird Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Coke President & Director
Jaime J. Cannon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
LeRoy E. Carlson Independent Director
Dennis Polk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION-29.66%4 576
PROLOGIS, INC.-26.47%91 659
GOODMAN GROUP-28.98%23 874
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-10.79%22 545
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-23.57%10 587
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-10.86%7 874