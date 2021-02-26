Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Terreno Realty Corporation    TRNO

TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION

(TRNO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terreno Realty Corporation : Acquires Property in Kirkland, WA for $33.8 Million

02/26/2021 | 09:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, acquired an industrial property located in Kirkland, Washington on February 25, 2021 for a purchase price of approximately $33.8 million.

The property consists of one industrial distribution building containing approximately 127,000 square feet on 7.2 acres. The property is at 10822-10856 117th Place NE, adjacent to I-405, provides 20 dock-high and seven grade-level loading positions and parking for 252 cars. The property is 100% leased to five tenants, all of which expire by December 2026. The estimated stabilized cap rate of the property is 2.9%.

Estimated stabilized cap rates are calculated as annualized cash basis net operating income stabilized to market occupancy (generally 95%) divided by total acquisition cost. Total acquisition cost includes the initial purchase price, the effects of marking assumed debt to market, buyer’s due diligence and closing costs, estimated near-term capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to achieve stabilization.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company’s web site at www.terreno.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and on assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “result,” “should,” “will,” “seek,” “target,” “see,” “likely,” “position,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “potential,” “enthusiastic,” “future” and similar expressions which do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including risks related to our ability to meet our estimated forecasts related to stabilized cap rates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our tenants and the national and local economies, and those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our other public filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on past forward-looking statements, which are based on results and trends at the time they are made, to anticipate future results or trends.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION
09:16aTERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Acquires Property in Kirkland, WA for $33.8 Million
BU
02/16TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Announces Lease in Union City, CA
BU
02/10TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files Annual 2020 F..
BU
02/10TERRENO REALTY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/10TERRENO REALTY : Q4 2020 Update
PU
02/10TERRENO REALTY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
01/29TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
BU
01/20TERRENO REALTY : Buys Industrial Property in New Jersey for $10.6 Million
MT
01/20TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Acquires Property in Carlstadt, NJ for $10.6 Millio..
BU
01/13TERRENO REALTY : Jefferies Upgrades Terreno Realty to Buy From Hold; Price Targe..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 204 M - -
Net income 2021 65,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 513 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,7x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 3 823 M 3 823 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,2x
EV / Sales 2022 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terreno Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 65,83 $
Last Close Price 57,03 $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
W. Blake Baird Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Coke President & Director
Jaime J. Cannon Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
LeRoy E. Carlson Independent Director
Dennis Polk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION-2.53%3 823
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.93%22 996
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION0.13%14 958
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION13.71%10 576
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED17.37%9 971
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.5.12%8 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ