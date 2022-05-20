Log in
    TRNO   US88146M1018

TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION

(TRNO)
05/20 09:32:43 am EDT
60.84 USD   +1.94%
09:16aTerreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $11.9 Million
BU
05/18JMP Securities Starts Terreno Realty at Market Outperform With $75 Price Target
MT
05/17Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target for Terreno Realty to $64 From $76, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $11.9 Million

05/20/2022 | 09:16am EDT
Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, acquired an industrial property in Newark, New Jersey on May 19, 2022 for a purchase price of approximately $11.9 million.

The 2.4-acre improved land parcel at 127-167 and 147-163 Doremus Avenue is adjacent to Exit 15E of the New Jersey Turnpike and Terreno Realty Corporation’s 85 and 87 Doremus Avenue properties. The property is 100% leased on a short-term basis to one tenant and the estimated stabilized cap rate is 6.9%.

Estimated stabilized cap rates are calculated as annualized cash basis net operating income stabilized to market occupancy (generally 95%) divided by total acquisition cost. Total acquisition cost includes the initial purchase price, the effects of marking assumed debt to market, buyer’s due diligence and closing costs, estimated near-term capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to achieve stabilization.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle; Miami; and Washington, D.C.

Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company’s web site at www.terreno.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and on assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “result,” “should,” “will,” “seek,” “target,” “see,” “likely,” “position,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “potential,” “enthusiastic,” “future” and similar expressions which do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including risks related to our ability to meet our estimated forecasts related to stabilized cap rates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our tenants and the national and local economies, and those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our other public filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on past forward-looking statements, which are based on results and trends at the time they are made, to anticipate future results or trends.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 261 M - -
Net income 2022 81,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 735 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 53,9x
Yield 2022 2,37%
Capitalization 4 553 M 4 553 M -
EV / Sales 2022 20,3x
EV / Sales 2023 18,8x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 97,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 59,68 $
Average target price 79,33 $
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Managers and Directors
W. Blake Baird Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Coke President & Director
Jaime J. Cannon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
LeRoy E. Carlson Independent Director
Dennis Polk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION-30.03%4 553
PROLOGIS, INC.-28.89%88 625
GOODMAN GROUP-27.74%25 253
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-21.18%19 634
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-21.99%10 389
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.-15.36%7 224