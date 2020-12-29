Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Terreno Realty Corporation    TRNO

TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION

(TRNO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Terreno Realty Corporation : Announces Lease Renewal in South Brunswick, NJ

12/29/2020 | 04:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, announced today that it has executed a lease renewal in South Brunswick, New Jersey. The lease of approximately 221,000 square feet expiring November 30, 2021 with a transportation and logistics services provider will now expire November 30, 2028.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle; Miami; and Washington, D.C.

Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company’s web site at www.terreno.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and on assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “result,” “should,” “will,” “seek,” “target,” “see,” “likely,” “position,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “potential,” “enthusiastic,” “future” and similar expressions which do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors, that are beyond our control, including risks related to our ability to meet our estimated forecasts related to stabilized cap rates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our tenants and the national and local economies, and those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other public filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on past forward-looking statements, which are based on results and trends at the time they are made, to anticipate future results or trends.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION
04:18pTERRENO REALTY : Renews Lease in New Jersey
MT
04:07pTERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Announces Lease Renewal in South Brunswick, NJ
BU
12/15TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Announces Leases in Los Angeles
BU
12/14TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/03TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Acquires Property in Rancho Dominguez, CA for $9.8 ..
BU
11/30BTIG Adjusts Terreno Realty's Price Target to $67 From $62, Reiterates Buy Ra..
MT
11/09TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Acquires Property in Bellevue, WA for $11.7 Million
BU
11/06Terreno Realty Buys Industrial Property in Los Angeles for $4.4 Million
MT
11/06TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Acquires Property in Los Angeles, CA for $4.4 Milli..
BU
11/04TERRENO REALTY : Q3 2020 Update
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 186 M - -
Net income 2020 79,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 50,3x
Yield 2020 1,92%
Capitalization 3 895 M 3 895 M -
EV / Sales 2020 22,7x
EV / Sales 2021 21,1x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terreno Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 65,64 $
Last Close Price 58,10 $
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
W. Blake Baird Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Coke President & Director
Jaime J. Cannon Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
LeRoy E. Carlson Independent Director
Dennis Polk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION7.31%3 895
PROLOGIS, INC.10.19%72 606
GOODMAN GROUP44.35%26 568
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION13.35%14 774
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.15.96%7 597
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST3.02%7 400
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ