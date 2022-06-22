Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Terreno Realty Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRNO   US88146M1018

TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION

(TRNO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:39 2022-06-22 am EDT
55.77 USD   -0.25%
09:16aTerreno Realty Corporation Announces Lease in Seattle, WA
BU
06/21SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Ending Near Intra-Day Highs Late in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/21SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stock Climbing with Broader Tuesday Markets
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Lease in Seattle, WA

06/22/2022 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, announced today that it has executed a lease for 4.4 acres of improved land in Seattle, Washington with a provider of student transportation. The lease will commence June 30, 2022 and expire July 2025.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle; Miami; and Washington, D.C.

Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company’s web site at www.terreno.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and on assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “result,” “should,” “will,” “seek,” “target,” “see,” “likely,” “position,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “potential,” “enthusiastic,” “future” and similar expressions which do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors, that are beyond our control, including risks related to our ability to meet our estimated forecasts related to stabilized cap rates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our tenants and the national and local economies, and those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our other public filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on past forward-looking statements, which are based on results and trends at the time they are made, to anticipate future results or trends.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION
09:16aTerreno Realty Corporation Announces Lease in Seattle, WA
BU
06/21SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Ending Near Intra-Day Highs Late in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/21SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stock Climbing with Broader Tuesday Markets
MT
06/21SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
06/21Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Redmond, WA for $19.9 Million
BU
06/21Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Redmond, WA for $19.9 Million
CI
06/21Berenberg Bank Adjusts Terreno Realty's Price Target to $62 From $78, Maintains Hold Ra..
MT
06/21Terreno Realty Corporation acquired Industrial Property in Redmond, Washington for appr..
CI
06/16Goldman Sachs Adjusts Terreno Realty's Price Target to $70 From $79, Maintains Neutral ..
MT
06/08Terreno Realty Buys Industrial Property in New Jersey for $13 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 266 M - -
Net income 2022 83,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 830 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 50,7x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 4 265 M 4 265 M -
EV / Sales 2022 19,1x
EV / Sales 2023 18,0x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terreno Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 55,91 $
Average target price 76,42 $
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Blake Baird Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Coke President & Director
Jaime J. Cannon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
LeRoy E. Carlson Independent Director
Dennis Polk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION-34.45%4 265
PROLOGIS, INC.-33.26%83 185
GOODMAN GROUP-33.85%22 891
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-21.63%20 238
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-29.61%9 405
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-13.82%7 610