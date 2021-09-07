Log in
    TRNO   US88146M1018

TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION

(TRNO)
  Report
Terreno Realty Corporation : Announces Leases in Seattle, WA

09/07/2021 | 09:16am EDT
Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, announced today that it has executed leases for a total of 57,000 square feet in Terreno Realty Corporation’s SoDo Row redevelopment property in Seattle, Washington, with a provider of omnichannel logistics programs. The leases will commence on September 1, 2021 for 32,000 square feet and December 31, 2021 for 25,000 square feet and will expire March 31, 2027. These leases bring SoDo Row to 65% leased.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle; Miami; and Washington, D.C.

Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company’s web site at www.terreno.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and on assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “result,” “should,” “will,” “seek,” “target,” “see,” “likely,” “position,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “potential,” “enthusiastic,” “future” and similar expressions which do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors, that are beyond our control, including risks related to our ability to meet our estimated forecasts related to stabilized cap rates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our tenants and the national and local economies, and those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our other public filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on past forward-looking statements, which are based on results and trends at the time they are made, to anticipate future results or trends.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 214 M - -
Net income 2021 69,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 473 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 70,8x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 4 799 M 4 799 M -
EV / Sales 2021 24,6x
EV / Sales 2022 22,6x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 97,6%
Managers and Directors
W. Blake Baird Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Coke President & Director
Jaime J. Cannon Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
LeRoy E. Carlson Independent Director
Dennis Polk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION18.37%4 799
PROLOGIS, INC.39.46%102 748
GOODMAN GROUP23.32%32 394
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION34.15%20 287
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST0.94%9 837
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.25.31%9 485