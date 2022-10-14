Advanced search
    TRNO   US88146M1018

TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION

(TRNO)
09:29 2022-10-14 am EDT
54.66 USD   +1.17%
09:16aTerreno Realty Corporation Sells Property in Kent, WA for $8.7 Million
BU
10/13Stifel Starts Terreno Realty at Buy With $62 Price Target
MT
10/10JMP Securities Adjusts Terreno Realty's Price Target to $69 From $75, Maintains Market Outperform Rating
MT
Terreno Realty Corporation Sells Property in Kent, WA for $8.7 Million

10/14/2022 | 09:16am EDT
Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, sold an industrial property located in Kent, Washington on October 13, 2022 for a sale price of approximately $8.7 million.

The property consists of one industrial distribution building containing approximately 32,000 square feet on 3.8 acres which is 52% leased to one tenant. The property was purchased by Terreno Realty Corporation on July 25, 2014 for approximately $2.8 million. The unleveraged internal rate of return generated by the investment was 15.6%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle; Miami; and Washington, D.C.

Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company’s web site at www.terreno.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and on assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “result,” “should,” “will,” “seek,” “target,” “see,” “likely,” “position,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “potential,” “enthusiastic,” “future” and similar expressions which do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including risks related to our ability to meet our estimated forecasts related to stabilized cap rates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our tenants and the national and local economies, and those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our other public filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on past forward-looking statements, which are based on results and trends at the time they are made, to anticipate future results or trends.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 264 M - -
Net income 2022 160 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 4 122 M 4 122 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 15,6x
Capi. / Sales 2023 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION
Terreno Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 54,03 $
Average target price 69,60 $
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Blake Baird Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Coke President & Director
Jaime J. Cannon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
LeRoy E. Carlson Independent Director
Dennis Polk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION-36.65%4 122
PROLOGIS, INC.-39.11%75 903
GOODMAN GROUP-40.60%18 660
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-35.40%8 949
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-36.30%6 308
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-28.61%6 306