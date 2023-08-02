Terreno Realty Corporation
Q2 2023 Update
August 2, 2023
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and, in some cases, can be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "result," "should," "will," "seek," "target," "see," "likely," "position," "opportunity," "outlook," "potential," "enthusiastic," "future," "strategy," "goal," and similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including risks related to our ability to meet our estimated forecasts related to stabilized cap rates. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected.
We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and on assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) our ability to identify and acquire industrial properties on terms favorable to us; (ii) general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our stock; (iii) adverse economic or real estate conditions or developments in the industrial real estate sector and/or in the markets in which we own properties; (iv) our dependence on key personnel and our reliance on third-party property managers; (v) our inability to comply with the laws, rules and regulations applicable to companies, and in particular, public companies; (vi) our ability to manage our growth effectively; (vii) tenant bankruptcies and defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants; (viii) decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; (ix) increased interest rates and operating costs; (x) declining real estate valuations and impairment charges; (xi) our expected leverage, our failure to obtain necessary outside financing, and existing and future service debt obligations; (xii) our ability to make distributions to our stockholders; (xiii) our failure to successfully hedge against interest rate increases; (xiv) our failure to successfully operate acquired properties; (xv) risk relating to our real estate redevelopment, renovation and expansion strategies and activities (including rising inflation, supply chain disruptions and construction delays); (xvi) the impact of any future pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of any other highly infectious disease on the U.S., regional and global economies and on our business, financial condition and results of operations and that of our tenants; (xvii) our failure to qualify or maintain our status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and possible adverse changes to tax laws; (xviii) uninsured or underinsured losses relating to our properties or that otherwise result from future litigation; (xix) environmental uncertainties and risks related to natural disasters; (xx) financial market fluctuations; and (xxi) changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates. Other factors that could materially affect results can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including those set forth under the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the Company's preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering under the section titled "Risk Factors", and in our other public filings.
We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on past forward-looking statements, which are based on results and trends at the time they are made, to anticipate future results or trends.
Investment Strategy
Unique and Highly Selective
Functional Assets
Market Approach
in Infill Locations
Acquire, own and operate industrial real estate in six
Broad product opportunity set (1)
major coastal U.S. markets. Exclusively.
Warehouse / distribution (76.0%)
- Mix of core and value-add investments
- Improved land (13.4%) (2)
- No greenfield development
Transshipment (6.6%)
- No complex joint ventures
- Flex (including light industrial and R&D) (4.0%)
- Emphasis on discount to replacement cost provides
Functional and flexible assets
margin of safety
- Cater to sub-market tenant demands, including
Superior market fundamentals
- Strong demand generators (high population densities,
last-mile distribution
- Generally suitable for multiple tenants
- Opportunity for higher and better use over time
high volume distribution points, logistics infrastructure)
- Physical and regulatory constraints to new supply
• Shrinking supply in certain submarkets
Goal: Superior same store NOI and per share NAV growth
- Reflects Terreno portfolio composition based on annualized base rent as of June 30, 2023. Excludes seven properties under development or redevelopment that, upon completion, will consist of six buildings aggregating approximately 1.1 million square feet and one approximately 2.8-acre improved land parcel, and approximately 62.7
- Includes 46 improved land parcels totaling approximately 165.8 acres that were 96.3% leased as of June 30, 2023. Such land is used for industrial outdoor storage and may be redeveloped to higher and better use.
Financial Highlights
Net Income Per Share (1)
FFO Per Share (1)(2)
$1.28
$0.55
$0.54
$0.52
$0.77
$0.51
$0.48
$0.48
$0.30
$0.29
Q2 '22
Q3 '22
Q4 '22
Q1 '23
Q2 '23
Q2 '22
Q3 '22
Q4 '22
Q1 '23
Q2 '23
Cash Same Store NOI Growth (2)(3)
Cash SSNOI Excluding Termination Fees (2)(3)
15.0%
15.3%
10.6%
9.6%
10.8%
10.9%
9.2%
7.7%
7.8%
4.7%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 YTD
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 YTD
- Net income and FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 included approximately $2.0 million of income for below market leases related to early lease terminations at multiple properties.
- This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Reporting Definitions for further explanation.
- Approximately $1.6 million (190bps) of the increase in cash-basis same store NOI for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was related to properties that were acquired vacant or
4 with near term expirations. Same store NOI for the year ended December 31, 2020 included approximately $3.3 million of termination fees at our Belleville property. Cash-basis same store NOI growth %'s are as reported in the Company's Form 10-K's. Previously reported cash-basis same store NOI growth has not been adjusted for properties that were subsequently disposed of or held for sale.
Recent Highlights
Investment Highlights
Capital Markets Activities
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, Terreno Realty
Q2 2023 Acquisitions
$13.4 million
Corporation issued an aggregate of 617,106 and 967,106 shares of
common stock, respectively, under the ATM at a weighted average offering
2023 YTD Acquisitions (1)
$396.1 million
price of $62.75 and $62.95 per share, respectively, receiving gross
proceeds of approximately $38.7 million and $60.9 million, respectively.
Acquisitions Under Contract (1) (2)
$67.4 million
Combined with the February 2023 public offering of 5.75 million shares of
common stock, Terreno Realty Corporation has issued 6,717,106 shares of
Acquisitions Under LOI (1) (2)
$27.5 million
common stock at a weighted average offering price of $62.57 per share,
receiving aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $420.3 million in 2023.
As of June 30, 2023, there were no borrowings outstanding under Terreno
2023 YTD Dispositions (1)
$25.5 million
Realty Corporation's $400 million revolving credit facility, and the Company
has no debt maturities in 2023.
Operating Highlights
- Cash rents on new and renewed leases commencing during the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased approximately 59.2% on approximately 0.8 million square feet and 3.0 acres of improved land; tenant retention during the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 51.7% for the operating portfolio and 0.0% for the improved land portfolio. Cash rents on new and renewed leases commencing during the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased approximately 64.3% on approximately 1.3 million square feet and 8.6 acres of improved land; tenant retention during the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 52.9% for the operating portfolio and 0.0% for the improved land portfolio.
- Total portfolio, excluding seven properties under development or redevelopment and 46 improved land parcels, was 97.8% leased as of June 30, 2023 as compared to 98.1% at March 31, 2023 and 97.9% at June 30, 2022. Occupancy decreased during the second quarter primarily due to a 45,000 square foot (approximately 30 bps) short-term sale leaseback expiration at the Company's recently acquired Long Island City property. The property was subsequently leased with a September 1, 2023 commencement date.
- The same store portfolio of approximately 13.2 million square feet, representing approximately 83.1% of our total square feet, was 98.5% leased as of March 31, 2023 as compared to 98.7% as of December 31, 2022 and 97.3% as of March 31, 2022.
5 (1) As of August 1, 2023.
- There is no assurance that we will acquire of the properties under contract or letter of intent because the proposed acquisitions are subject to the completion of satisfactory due diligence and various closing conditions and, in the case of properties under letter of intent, purchase and sale agreements.
Disclaimer
Terreno Realty Corporation published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 20:23:07 UTC.