Terreno Realty : Q1 2021 Update

Acquire, own and operate industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets. Exclusively.
Mix of core and value-add investments
No greenfield development
No complex joint ventures
Emphasis on discount to replacement cost provides margin of safety
Superior market fundamentals
Strong demand generators (high population densities, high volume distribution points, logistics infrastructure)
Physical and regulatory constraints to new supply
Functional Assets
in Infill Locations
Broad product opportunity set(1)
Warehouse / distribution (81.6%)
Flex (including light industrial and R&D) (5.0%)
Transshipment (5.6%)
Improved land (7.8%)(2)
Functional and flexible assets
Cater to sub-market tenant demands, including last-mile distribution
Generally suitable for multiple tenants
Opportunity for higher and better use over time
Shrinking supply in certain submarkets
Goal: Superior same store NOI and per share NAV growth
Reflects Terreno portfolio composition based on annualized base rent as of March 31, 2021. Excludes two properties under redevelopment that upon completion will contain approximately 0.3 million square feet.
Includes 25 improved land parcels totaling approximately 92.5 acres that are 97.9% leased as of March 31, 2021. Such land is used for
3industrial outdoor storage and may be redeveloped to higher and better use.
4 (1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure, please see our Reporting Definitions for further explanation.
Approximately $0.8 million (260bps) of the increase in cash-basis same store NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was related to properties that were acquired vacant or with near term expirations. Same store NOI for the three months ended September 30, 2020 included approximately $3.3 million of termination fees at our Belleville property
Issued 706,524 shares of common stock under the ATM during the three months ended March 31, 2021 with a weighted average offering price of $58.20 per share, receiving gross proceeds of approximately $41.1 million.
During the three months ended March 31, 2021, paid off last secured mortgage loan with an $11.3 million balance and 5.5% interest rate. All outstanding debt is now unsecured.
Cash balance of approximately $29.4 million as of March 31, 2021.
Operating Highlights
Cash rents on new and renewed leases commencing during the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased approximately 16.0% on approximately 0.3 million square feet; tenant retention during the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 82.3%.
Total portfolio, excluding two properties under redevelopment and 25 improved land parcels, was 96.1% leased as of March 31, 2021 as compared to 97.8% at December 31, 2020 and 97.8% at March 31, 2020. Total portfolio occupancy for the three months ended March 31, 2021 includes an approximately 130bps negative impact from the acquisition of Countyline which was 32.1% leased to one tenant with the remaining 67.9% pre-leased to four tenants with leases commencing between April and July 2021.
The same store portfolio of approximately 12.7 million square feet, representing approximately 93.0% of our total square feet, was 97.4% leased as of March 31, 2021 as compared to 97.8% as of December 31, 2020 and 97.0% as of March 31, 2020.
As of May 4, 2021.
There is no assurance that we will acquire any of the properties under contract because the proposed acquisitions are subject to the completion of satisfactory due diligence
5 and various closing conditions.
