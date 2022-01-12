Territorial Bancorp : Temporary Branch Closings

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
HONOLULU, HAWAII
JANUARY 12, 2022
CONTACT: WALTER IDA OR VERNON HIRATA PH. 808-946-1400
TEMPORARY CLOSING OF CERTAIN TERRITORIAL SAVINGS BANK BRANCHES DUE TO STAFFING
CHALLENGES RELATING TO COVID
HONOLULU, HAWAII (January 12, 2022) - Territorial Savings Bank announced that beginning
Wednesday, January 12, 2022, it is temporarily closing its Pearl City Branch and Kalihi Branch and
suspending Saturday banking hours at its Kahala Branch due to staffing challenges related to COVID. In
addition, due to rain damage to its Kapahulu Branch, that branch is closed for repairs. The Bank will
announce reopening of these branches as soon as our staffing issues are resolved.
Territorial Savings Bank began in 1921 offering home loans and savings accounts to the people
of Hawaii. Today, with 29 branches on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii and Kauai, Territorial Savings Bank offers a
full array of residential mortgage loans and attractive rates on checking and savings accounts. For more
information, contact Maureen Lichter, Sales and Products Manager, Banking Services, at (808) 951-1207.
# # #