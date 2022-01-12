Territorial Bancorp : Temporary Branch Closings

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

HONOLULU, HAWAII

JANUARY 12, 2022

CONTACT: WALTER IDA OR VERNON HIRATA PH. 808-946-1400

TEMPORARY CLOSING OF CERTAIN TERRITORIAL SAVINGS BANK BRANCHES DUE TO STAFFING

CHALLENGES RELATING TO COVID

HONOLULU, HAWAII (January 12, 2022) - Territorial Savings Bank announced that beginning

Wednesday, January 12, 2022, it is temporarily closing its Pearl City Branch and Kalihi Branch and

suspending Saturday banking hours at its Kahala Branch due to staffing challenges related to COVID. In

addition, due to rain damage to its Kapahulu Branch, that branch is closed for repairs. The Bank will

announce reopening of these branches as soon as our staffing issues are resolved.

Territorial Savings Bank began in 1921 offering home loans and savings accounts to the people

of Hawaii. Today, with 29 branches on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii and Kauai, Territorial Savings Bank offers a

full array of residential mortgage loans and attractive rates on checking and savings accounts. For more

information, contact Maureen Lichter, Sales and Products Manager, Banking Services, at (808) 951-1207.

