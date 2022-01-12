Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Territorial Bancorp Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBNK   US88145X1081

TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC.

(TBNK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Territorial Bancorp : Temporary Branch Closings

01/12/2022 | 03:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

HONOLULU, HAWAII

JANUARY 12, 2022

CONTACT: WALTER IDA OR VERNON HIRATA PH. 808-946-1400

TEMPORARY CLOSING OF CERTAIN TERRITORIAL SAVINGS BANK BRANCHES DUE TO STAFFING

CHALLENGES RELATING TO COVID

HONOLULU, HAWAII (January 12, 2022) - Territorial Savings Bank announced that beginning

Wednesday, January 12, 2022, it is temporarily closing its Pearl City Branch and Kalihi Branch and

suspending Saturday banking hours at its Kahala Branch due to staffing challenges related to COVID. In

addition, due to rain damage to its Kapahulu Branch, that branch is closed for repairs. The Bank will

announce reopening of these branches as soon as our staffing issues are resolved.

Territorial Savings Bank began in 1921 offering home loans and savings accounts to the people

of Hawaii. Today, with 29 branches on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii and Kauai, Territorial Savings Bank offers a

full array of residential mortgage loans and attractive rates on checking and savings accounts. For more

information, contact Maureen Lichter, Sales and Products Manager, Banking Services, at (808) 951-1207.

# # #

Disclaimer

Territorial Bancorp Inc. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 20:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC.
03:36pTERRITORIAL BANCORP : Temporary Branch Closings
PU
02:37pTemporary Closing of Certain Territorial Savings Bank Branches Due to Staffing Challeng..
GL
2021TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021TERRITORIAL BANCORP : Declares Special Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
2021TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Territorial Bancorp to Pay Special Cash Dividend of $0.10 a Share Dec. 23 to Shareholde..
MT
2021Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Special Dividend
GL
2021Territorial Bancorp Inc Declares Special Cash Dividend, Payable on December 23, 2021
CI
2021TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
2021TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58,1 M - -
Net income 2021 17,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 227 M 227 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 273
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC.
Duration : Period :
Territorial Bancorp Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 25,30 $
Average target price 29,67 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Allan S. Kitagawa Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melvin M. Miyamoto Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Vernon Hirata Vice Chairman, Co-COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Ralph Y. Nakatsuka Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Karen J. Cox Senior Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC.0.20%227
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.77%494 978
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.61%402 739
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%252 466
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.84%223 524
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.16%198 848