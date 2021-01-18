Territorial Generating No 1 : TGC-1 Increases the Power Supply Reliability in the South-West of St. Petersburg

TGC-1 PJSC completely decommissioned the equipment in the old part of Pervomayskaya CHPP, switching electric consumers to new 6 kV and 110 kV switchgears with a modern level of reliability and controllability.

Work to create the infrastructure required for the switch was completed at the end of 2020. The new power supply scheme for consumers will significantly increase the reliability of power supply to enterprises and residential buildings in the southwestern part of St. Petersburg.

The upgrade of Pervomayskaya CHPP was completed in 2016. New buildings were built next to the old plant buildings, two CCGT-180 power units with a total electric capacity of 360 MW and an integrated auxiliary building (IAB) were commissioned. Modern equipment made it possible to improve the quality and reliability of power and heat supply to consumers, reduce to a minimum the impact on the ecological system of the city and the Gulf of Finland, and ensure continuous heat supply from the CHPP for the needs of hot water supply.

Reference

Pervomayskaya CHPP of TGC-1 PJSC was commissioned on 30 March 1957. Provides heat to industrial enterprises, residential and public buildings in the southwestern part of St. Petersburg (Admiralteysky, Kirovsky and Krasnoselsky districts). Over 500 thousand people live and a number of large backbone production facilities, such as Kirovsky Zavod PJSC and Severnaya Verf PJSC, are located in the plant's heat supply zone. Installed electric capacity - 360 MW, installed heat capacity - 928 Gcal/h.

TGC-1 PJSC (part of Gazprom Energoholding Group) is the leading producer and supplier of electricity and heat power in the North-West of Russia. TGC-1 comprises 52 power plants across four constituent entities of the Russian Federation: Saint Petersburg, Republic of Karelia, Leningrad and Murmansk Oblasts.