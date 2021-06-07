Log in
    TGKA   RU000A0JNUD0

TERRITORIAL GENERATING COMPANY NO. 1

(TGKA)
Territorial Generating No 1 : TGC-1 PJSC Increase the Equipment Reliability at Borisoglebskaya HPP

06/07/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
TGC-1 PJSC has completed the overhaul of hydroelectric unit No. 2 of Borisoglebskaya HPP. The works performed have allowed increasing the vibration stability, reliability, and operational safety of the generating equipment.

During the repair, the impeller, guide vane, generator rotor, generator bearing, and turbine gate were renovated, and the thrust collar was rebuilt.

'This year, we are carrying out four significant major overhauls at once - at Yaniskoski, Rayakoski, Kaytakoski, and Borisoglebskaya hydroelectric power plants. Reliable power supply to consumers is achieved thanks to the implementation of the repair program,' noted Andrey Nikitin, Chief Engineer of the Paz HPPs Cascade of TGC-1 PJSC.

For reference

Borisoglebskaya HPP is a part of the Paz HPPs Cascade of TGC-1 PJSC, with an installed capacity of 56 MW.

TGC-1 PJSC is the leading producer and supplier of electricity and heat power in the Northwest of Russia. The Company comprises power plants in four constituent entities of the Russian Federation: Saint Petersburg, the Republic of Karelia, Leningrad and Murmansk Regions. The Kolsky Branch of TGC-1 PJSC includes 17 hydroelectric power plants and the Apatitskaya CHPP.

Disclaimer

OAO TGK-1 published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 21:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
