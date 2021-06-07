Log in
    TGKA   RU000A0JNUD0

TERRITORIAL GENERATING COMPANY NO. 1

(TGKA)
  Report
Territorial Generating No 1 : TGC-1 Supply “Green” Energy from HPPs to AB InBev Efes Plant

06/07/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
TGC-1 PJSC concluded a free contract for the sale and purchase of electricity (100 MW) with AB InBev Efes, a major brewing company. Thanks to the energy of hydroelectric power plants, the plant in Saransk has switched to renewable energy sources.

'TGC-1 PJSC is expanding the supply of electricity produced by hydroelectric power plants without CO2 emissions. This allows our partners to implement a sustainable development strategy and ensure that their production is compliant with environmental standards,' said Alfred Yagafarov, Deputy Managing Director for Sales of Electricity and Capacity of TGC-1 PJSC.

Environmentally friendly electricity will be supplied by Niva HPP-3 and Iovskaya HPP.

'Our plant in Saransk switching to renewable energy sources is an important step in achieving the Company's global sustainable development goals. As a socially responsible Company, we are committed to reducing carbon dioxide emissions at all stages of the value chain and are focused on further enhancing the positive impact on the environment. We will retain our focus on reducing emissions and greening our production,' says Evgeny Unger, Executive Director of AB InBev Efes in Saransk.

Earlier, TGC-1 PJSC concluded a free contract for the electricity sale and purchase with the companies of SIBUR Holding, PhosAgro, and Polyus.

For reference

TGC-1 PJSC (within Gazprom Energoholding Group) is the leading producer and supplier of electricity and heat power in the Northwest of Russia. TGC-1 comprises 52 power plants across four constituent entities of the Russian Federation: Saint Petersburg, the Republic of Karelia, Leningrad and Murmansk Regions.

Unlike other Russian generating companies, TGC-1 has a unique structure of production assets. Hydrogeneration accounts for 40% of its installed capacity. These are 40 HPPs with a total capacity of circa 3,000 MW.

Disclaimer

OAO TGK-1 published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 21:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 225 M - -
Net income 2021 93,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 238 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,09x
Yield 2021 6,86%
Capitalization 49 467 M 679 M -
EV / Sales 2021 40,6x
EV / Sales 2022 39,5x
Nbr of Employees 6 411
Free-Float 18,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vadim Evgenyevich Vederchik Managing Director
Vitaly Anatolyevich Markelov Chairman
Parviz Farkhodovich Abdushukurov Independent Director
Andrey Khorev Independent Director
Dmitry Borovikov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERRITORIAL GENERATING COMPANY NO. 113.49%672
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.23%141 891
ENEL S.P.A.-4.17%98 073
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.32%81 742
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.83%78 060
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.75%68 123