Territorial Generating No 1 : TGC-1 Supply “Green” Energy from HPPs to AB InBev Efes Plant

TGC-1 PJSC concluded a free contract for the sale and purchase of electricity (100 MW) with AB InBev Efes, a major brewing company. Thanks to the energy of hydroelectric power plants, the plant in Saransk has switched to renewable energy sources.

'TGC-1 PJSC is expanding the supply of electricity produced by hydroelectric power plants without CO 2 emissions. This allows our partners to implement a sustainable development strategy and ensure that their production is compliant with environmental standards,' said Alfred Yagafarov, Deputy Managing Director for Sales of Electricity and Capacity of TGC-1 PJSC.

Environmentally friendly electricity will be supplied by Niva HPP-3 and Iovskaya HPP.

'Our plant in Saransk switching to renewable energy sources is an important step in achieving the Company's global sustainable development goals. As a socially responsible Company, we are committed to reducing carbon dioxide emissions at all stages of the value chain and are focused on further enhancing the positive impact on the environment. We will retain our focus on reducing emissions and greening our production,' says Evgeny Unger, Executive Director of AB InBev Efes in Saransk.

Earlier, TGC-1 PJSC concluded a free contract for the electricity sale and purchase with the companies of SIBUR Holding, PhosAgro, and Polyus.

For reference

TGC-1 PJSC (within Gazprom Energoholding Group) is the leading producer and supplier of electricity and heat power in the Northwest of Russia. TGC-1 comprises 52 power plants across four constituent entities of the Russian Federation: Saint Petersburg, the Republic of Karelia, Leningrad and Murmansk Regions.

Unlike other Russian generating companies, TGC-1 has a unique structure of production assets. Hydrogeneration accounts for 40% of its installed capacity. These are 40 HPPs with a total capacity of circa 3,000 MW.