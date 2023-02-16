AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Jaywing shares drop amid softening demand

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Thursday.

AIM - WINNERS

CPPGroup PLC, up 17% at 216.00 pence, 12-month range 94.00 - 380.00p. Says its Blink Parametric business has signed a new partnership agreement with a "large European insurer" for its flight disruption product. The launch is planned for early 2023 in Ireland. It also has signed an agreement to launch its first offering into the US market, as well as extended contracts with two of its Canadian partners. In the UK, Blink forms a strategic partnership with Firemelon. The partnership will offer all travel insurance providers served by Firemelon's Magenta Insurance System access to Blink's platforms. The first customers for this are expected to be up and running in early 2023.

Tertiary Minerals PLC, up 14% at 0.14 pence, 12-month range 0.10p - 0.31p. Begins work evaluating First Quantum Minerals' datasets for two of its projects. Says that a "number of exciting exploration targets" are emerging. "We hope to reveal more about this in the near future and in the meantime we are busy planning field programmes to start within the next couple of months as soon as the wet season ends," the company says. Its focus is on copper exploration in Zambia and the US state of Nevada. Suggests copper is "most likely to survive the evolution of battery technologies which may be at the expense of some of the more novel commodities".

AIM - LOSERS

Jaywing PLC, down 20% at 5.49 pence, 12-month range 5.15p - 11.17p. The data-driven advertising and marketing agency continues to implement cost-saving measures in light of ongoing uncertainties within its domestic markets and within the global economy. Says the pipeline of new business remains "encouraging" but adds it has seen a softening in demand over the past two months, with clients seeking to defer their marketing spend until the economic situation settles or improves. As a result, significant project revenue previously expected to start in the fourth quarter of its financial year are now unlikely to begin by the March 31 year-end. Full year revenue is now expected between GBP22.0 million and GBP22.5 million, compared to GBP23.3 million in financial 2022, with adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation ahead of last year but below market expectations.

Creo Medical Group PLC, down 19% at 22.50 pence, 12-month range 19.00p - 149.95p. The endoscopy-focused medical device company announces a proposed fundraising through an accelerated bookbuild to raise a minimum of GBP25.0 million via a conditional placing and subscription of new shares at the price of 20 pence per share. Further, the company is proposing to raise up to approximately GBP5.2 million through an open offer. Says the fundraise is in order to raise sufficient funds to "maintain momentum" in the business, such as enabling the company to progress into the next stage of the development and commercialisation of its minimally invasive electrosurgical devices.

