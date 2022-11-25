Tertiary Minerals gathers momentum at Zambian licences after approvals

(Alliance News) - Tertiary Minerals PLC on Friday said that its local partner and licence holder, Mwashia Resources Ltd, has received approval of environmental project briefs from the Zambian Environmental Management Agency, with regard to its copper assets.

Tertiary Minerals is a Chesire, England-based company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits, including battery and precious metals in the US, Zambia and northern Europe. It is currently exploring Zambia through its local subsidiary, Tertiary Minerals Ltd.

On Friday, the company confirmed the approval of environmental briefs for the Konkola West and Lubuila licences.

It added that approvals for the Mukai and Mushima North projects were at an advanced stage.

The Mukai licence is located 125 kilometres west of Solwezi in the northwest province of Zambia, while Mushima is located 100 kilometres east of Manyinga.

In Zambia, environmental project briefs are required before exploration can take place.

In other news, Tertiary Minerals said that initial prospectivity reviews have been completed by Remote Exploration Services of South Africa, based on historical data.

Exploration targeting is now underway, with initial priority areas already defined by RES as Mukai and Mushima North.

"I am delighted to report that, following a recent series of positive updates for the Jacks Copper Project in Zambia where we have now earned a 90% interest, the necessary EPBs are now starting to be issued for the other Zambian projects where we have similar earn-in rights," said Executive Chair Patrick Cheetham.

"I am also pleased and excited to be reporting progress in our data sharing and technical cooperation agreement with FQM along with the definition of several exploration targets from a desktop study of historical exploration results commissioned with RES prior to our agreement with FQM."

Shares in Tertiary Minerals were up 11% at 0.20 pence on Friday afternoon in London.

