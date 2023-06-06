Tertiary Minerals hails implications of data study for Konkola West

(Alliance News) - Tertiary Minerals PLC on Tuesday celebrated renewed prospects at its licence in Zambia, after receiving updated geophysical exploration data.

Tertiary Minerals is a US and Zambia-focused mineral exploration and development company, concentrated on energy transition metals. Konkola West is Tertiary's copper exploration project in Zambia.

Via its local partners Mwashia Resources, Tertiary said it has been provided with extensive geophysical exploration data for Konokola by KoBold Metals.

KoBold is investing USD150 million into the evaluation of the Mingomba copper deposit, on the mining licence adjoining the company's Konkola West exploration licence.

This data set was collected as part of a wider regional airborne geophysical survey incorporating Konkola West.

"The data has an estimated replacement value of several tens of thousands of dollars and will add significantly to our knowledge of the Konkola West Project. Most importantly the data set provides valuable insights for our next stage of exploration targeting for Konkola West," said Executive Chair Patrick Cheetham.

"Through judicious agreements, we have been fortunate to have acquired large data sets for a number of our projects in Zambia which have significantly advanced our exploration targeting."

Tertiary Minerals shares were trading 2.6% higher at 0.11 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.