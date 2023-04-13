Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tertiary Minerals plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYM   GB0008854563

TERTIARY MINERALS PLC

(TYM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:26:52 2023-04-13 am EDT
0.1566 GBX   +11.86%
10:22aTertiary Minerals raises GBP250,000 to fund exploration projects
AN
04/05Tertiary Minerals lays out Mukai project exploration plan
AN
04/05Tertiary Minerals plc Announces Project Focus - Mukai Copper-Nickel Project, Zambia
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tertiary Minerals raises GBP250,000 to fund exploration projects

04/13/2023 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Tertiary Minerals PLC shares jumped on Thursday, after it said it has raised GBP250,000 to continue evaluating its copper exploration projects portfolio.

The Zambia and Nevada, US-focused explorer focusing on energy transition and precious metals said the proceeds were raised through a placing of 178.6 million new shares and 89.3 million attached warrants at a price of 0.14 pence per share.

It said this represented a discount of approximately 6.7% to the closing bid-price for Tertiary shares on Wednesday.

Shares in the precious metals explorer were up 15% at 0.16p each in London on Thursday afternoon.

Tertiary Minerals will issue one warrant for every two placing shares, entitling the holder to subscribe for a one new ordinary share at a price of 0.28p at any time within 12 months from the date of admission.

The placing was arranged through the company's joint broker, Peterhouse Capital Ltd.

Tertiary Minerals said that proceeds will be used for exploration activities at its projects in Zambia and Nevada, as well as working capital.

Following admission of the placing shares, the company's enlarged share capital will be 1.98 billion shares. Admission is expected on or around Wednesday.

Executive Director Patrick Cheetham said: "The funds raised will allow us to extend our field programmes in Zambia and now that the wet season is ending, and access routes are drying out, we will be initiating field activities as soon as possible. We expect a field team will start soil sampling at the Lubuila Copper Project and then move on to Mukai and Mushima North just as soon as our environmental permits are approved."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX 0.97% 2681.7 Real-time Quote.10.83%
TERTIARY MINERALS PLC 17.50% 0.1566 Delayed Quote.12.00%
All news about TERTIARY MINERALS PLC
10:22aTertiary Minerals raises GBP250,000 to fund exploration projects
AN
04/05Tertiary Minerals lays out Mukai project exploration plan
AN
04/05Tertiary Minerals plc Announces Project Focus - Mukai Copper-Nickel Project, Zambia
CI
02/16Tertiary Minerals jumps on "exciting" emerging targets
AN
02/16AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Jaywing shares drop amid softening demand
AN
02/03FTSE 100 Closes Friday Just Shy of Record High
DJ
02/03LyondellBasell Sees Challenging Market in First Half 2023
DJ
02/03BP Investors Hope for Shell-Level Profit Increases
DJ
02/03Tertiary Minerals raises GBP300,000 in placing for copper projects
AN
02/03Tertiary Minerals Raises Equity to Fund Copper Exploration
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,17 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
Net income 2022 -1,18 M -1,47 M -1,47 M
Net cash 2022 0,06 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,52 M 3,15 M 3,15 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales 2022 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 12,9%
Chart TERTIARY MINERALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Tertiary Minerals plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERTIARY MINERALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Lyn Cheetham Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Donald Alexander Robert McAlister Independent Non-Executive Director
Mike Armitage Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick Brendan Cullen Director
Rodney Guy Venables Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERTIARY MINERALS PLC12.00%3
BHP GROUP LIMITED2.65%158 590
RIO TINTO PLC-4.79%116 179
GLENCORE PLC-12.45%75 550
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)2.16%43 371
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-17.33%40 451
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer