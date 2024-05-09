(Alliance News) - Tertiary Minerals PLC on Thursday said that the environmental project brief for its Mupala copper project in Zambia has been approved.

Shares in Tertiary Mminerals traded 14% higher at 0.10 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

Tertiary is a mineral development company focused on deposits in the US, Zambia and Northern Europe.

The approval of the EPB clears the way for the start of mineral exploration activities at Mupala, the company said.

Chair Patrick Cheetham said: "We are delighted to report the approval of the EPB which, alongside the receipt of the letter of consent from the Sailunga Chiefdom, allows us to commence exploration at the Mupala project.

"The strategic position of our Mupala and Mukai projects in the Kabompo Dome region and the Konkola West project in the traditional copperbelt, where KoBold Metals is currently drilling, places Tertiary at the heart of Zambia's mining boom and we are looking forward to providing updates on our exploration season as it unfolds."

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

