MicroVention Continues to Lead the Way in Innovation for both Ischemic and Hemorrhagic Stroke Treatment and Prevention

MicroVention, Inc., a global neurovascular company and wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, today announced that the LVIS™ EVO™ Intraluminal Support Device is now commercially available in the United States for the treatment of wide neck intracranial aneurysms. LVIS EVO has been available in Europe since 2019 and over 12,000 units have been sold. LVIS EVO is the first fully visible coil-assist-intracranial stent available in the US Market.

LVIS EVO delivers enhanced visualization, optimized opening and precise placement with DFT wire construction and advanced braid design. With enhanced visualization, LVIS EVO provides wall apposition confirmation. The entire body of the stent is fully visible under fluoroscopy. The optimized braid angle allows for improved device opening along the entire length of the device. With precise placement, LVIS EVO offers controlled delivery and development, as well as the ability to resheath the device up to eighty percent of the device length. The entire LVIS EVO portfolio is compatible with MicroVention’s Headway™ 17 Advanced Microcatheter and MicroVention’s Scepter C™ and Scepter XC™ Occlusion Balloons.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to use and know EVO. With improved visibility and the ability to shelf the stent across the aneurysm neck, it’s become my tool-of-choice for stent-assisted coiling,” said Dr. Charles Matouk, Vice Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at Yale University.

“Today’s announcement underscores MicroVention’s commitment to delivering groundbreaking solutions for hemorrhagic stroke treatment,” said Carsten Schroeder, President and CEO of MicroVention, Inc. “MicroVention continues to lead the way in both hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke care. This achievement is a testament to our collaboration with leading physicians worldwide. By identifying the evolving needs in patient care and transforming those insights into innovative technologies, we are able to save lives and improve outcomes.”

Indications for Use (US):

LVIS EVO device is indicated for use with neurovascular embolization coils in patients ≥ 18 years of age for the treatment of wide-neck (neck width ≥ 4 mm or dome to neck ratio < 2) saccular intracranial aneurysms arising from a parent vessel with a diameter ≥ 2.0 mm and ≤ 4.5 mm.

About MicroVention, Inc.

Founded in 1997, MicroVention develops and markets medical devices that enable or significantly improve treatment of cerebrovascular diseases. In 2006, Terumo Corporation, a major worldwide medical device company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, acquired MicroVention into their family of Companies. Terumo’s acquisition of MicroVention allowed both Companies to leverage their unique, proprietary technologies toward an increased focus on treating cerebrovascular diseases. Headquartered in California, MicroVention products are today sold in more than seventy countries through a direct sales organization alongside strategic distribution partnerships. Manufacturing facilities are in Aliso Viejo, California and San José, Costa Rica. For more information on MicroVention, please visit www.microvention.com.

About Terumo Corporation

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for one hundred years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 28,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large. For more information on Terumo, please visit www.terumo.com/about/profile.

