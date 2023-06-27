Terumo : Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors
TOKYO, JAPAN - June 27, 2023 - Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543) hereby announces the voting results for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today. All candidates listed on the May 15 announcement were elected as directors of Terumo Corporation.
1. Directors
(Excluding directors who serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee
Members)
Name
New position
Current position
Toshiaki Takagi
Chairman of the Board
Same as on the left
Shinjiro Sato
President and CEO
Same as on the left
Shoji Hatano
Director and Group Senior Managing Executive
Same as on the left
Officer
Kazunori Hirose
Director and Group Managing Executive Officer
Same as on the left
Norimasa Kunimoto
Director and Group Managing Executive Officer
Group Managing
Executive Officer
Yukiko Kuroda
Independent Director
Same as on the left
Hidenori Nishi
Independent Director
Same as on the left
Keiya Ozawa
Independent Director
Same as on the left
2. Directors who serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
Name
New position
Current position
Takanori Shibazaki
Director (Full-time Audit and Supervisory
Same as on the left
Committee Member)
Masaichi Nakamura
Independent Director (Audit and Supervisory
Same as on the left
Committee Member)
Soichiro Uno
Independent Director (Audit and Supervisory
Same as on the left
Committee Member)
About Terumo
Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer, and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.
Terumo Corporation published this content on 27 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2023 07:05:04 UTC.
