Press Release

Terumo Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

TOKYO, JAPAN - June 27, 2023 - Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543) hereby announces the voting results for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today. All candidates listed on the May 15 announcement were elected as directors of Terumo Corporation.

1. Directors

(Excluding directors who serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee

Members)

Name

New position

Current position

Toshiaki Takagi

Chairman of the Board

Same as on the left

Shinjiro Sato

President and CEO

Same as on the left

Shoji Hatano

Director and Group Senior Managing Executive

Same as on the left

Officer

Kazunori Hirose

Director and Group Managing Executive Officer

Same as on the left

Norimasa Kunimoto

Director and Group Managing Executive Officer

Group Managing

Executive Officer

Yukiko Kuroda

Independent Director

Same as on the left

Hidenori Nishi

Independent Director

Same as on the left

Keiya Ozawa

Independent Director

Same as on the left

2. Directors who serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Name

New position

Current position

Takanori Shibazaki

Director (Full-time Audit and Supervisory

Same as on the left

Committee Member)

Masaichi Nakamura

Independent Director (Audit and Supervisory

Same as on the left

Committee Member)

Soichiro Uno

Independent Director (Audit and Supervisory

Same as on the left

Committee Member)

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer, and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Terumo Corporation published this content on 27 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2023 07:05:04 UTC.