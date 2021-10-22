Terumo : Blood and Cell Technologies Opens Manufacturing Facility in Costa RicaThe company will offer 700 new jobs in diverse fields

October 21, 2021

Cartago, Costa Rica - Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, a U.S.-based medical technology company, inaugurated its newest manufacturing facility in La Lima, Cartago, Costa Rica. The $60 million USD, world-class manufacturing plant aligns with the company's mission of Contributing to Society through Healthcare and serving more patients. Production in Costa Rica at the 20,000-square-meter plant will primarily serve customers in the Americas. The company makes medical devices and products that are used to collect, separate, manufacture and process blood and cells.





"Costa Rica is a leader in medical device exports," said Carlos Alvarado, President of the Republic of Costa Rica. "This is because it is a fertile land for sophisticated investments and for establishing long-term relationships with companies that trust us to produce high-quality products in the life sciences sector, as well as in many other fields with high levels of demand."

"Terumo's new manufacturing site in Costa Rica is one of many strategic investments that enable us to ensure ongoing growth while broadening our geographic footprint. This new $60 million, 20,000-square-meter site will enable us to increase our production capacity by 33%," said Antoinette Gawin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies. "We selected Costa Rica to enable us to more effectively serve key markets while maintaining proximity to our healthcare customers and the patients they serve."





"We chose Costa Rica for our new manufacturing plant because it is a proven hub for the production of medical devices," said Chris Williams, Senior Vice President of Global Manufacturing, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies. "Our customers and patients continuously rely on us to deliver high-quality products and services. Costa Rica has the resources, talent and solid supply chain infrastructure that we need to fulfill those commitments."





Andrés Valenciano, Minister of Foreign Trade, Costa Rica, said: "Terumo's expansion is an example of how Costa Rica has managed to position itself internationally as an important player and an attractive destination for this sector. It also reflects the great work that has been done to transform the country into an innovative and sophisticated hub for the health sciences field. Medical devices are the current main export product of Costa Rica, representing 35% of the country's goods exports from January to August 2021."



Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies employs over 7,000 people globally and maintains its headquarters in Lakewood, Colorado, U.S. In Costa Rica, the company will employ over 700 people by 2023, when the new plant reaches full production capacity.





The factory in Costa Rica will support:

●Trima Accel ® Automated Blood Collection System * : A medical device used in blood banks and other healthcare settings that can collect transfusable blood components in any combination. Blood components include plasma, platelets and red blood cells.

●Spectra Optia ® Apheresis System * : An industry-leading therapeutic apheresis, cell processing and cell collection platform that allows operators to spend more time focusing on patient care. Among other things, this system is used for red blood cell exchanges to manage sickle cell disease and for the collection of stem cells for stem cell transplants.

●Quantum ® Cell Expansion System * : A n automated cell culture system designed to reduce the operator involvement of a manual process. It utilizes hollow-fiber bioreactor technology that is functionally closed and appropriate for a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment. The Quantum system is used in the cell and gene therapy industry. This product is for laboratory use.

●Harvest® Products ®) Procedure Pack and AdiPrep® Procedure Pack - A product line that enables the production of autologous biologics. With autologous biologics, clinicians can harness the potential of a patient's own cells through a process of collecting and centrifugally concentrating their blood, bone marrow or adipose tissue.

*Product availability varies by geography.

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies is a medical technology company. Our products, software and services enable customers to collect and prepare blood and cells to help treat challenging diseases and conditions. Our employees around the world believe in the potential of blood and cells to do even more for patients than they do today.





Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies customers include blood centers, hospitals, therapeutic apheresis clinics, cell collection and processing organizations, researchers and private medical practices. Our customers are based in over 130 countries.



Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies is a subsidiary of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology. For more information, visit TERUMOBCT.COM.

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 25,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer, and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.





Information about products (including products currently in development) included in this material is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

