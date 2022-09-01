Terumo : Cardiovascular Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Capiox® Oxygenators

August 31, 2022

ANN ARBOR, MICH. - August 31, 2022 - Terumo Cardiovascular, a global leader in cardiovascular surgery technologies, is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its industry-leading Capiox brand of oxygenators.



This remarkable milestone is unmatched in the global oxygenator category.



Terumo's Capiox oxygenators and their unique combination of lifesaving, leadership and technology has made them an industry leader for 40 years. Since the launch of the product line in 1982, Capiox oxygenators have become a global standard in patient care.



"In 1982, Terumo introduced the Capiox II oxygenator, the world's first microporous hollow fiber membrane oxygenator, and has led the market in innovation ever since," said Charlene Dusack, Senior Director, Global Marketing. "Through these 40 years, each successive product introduction in the Capiox line has focused on two critical aspects of an oxygenator - offering high performance for the operator and better outcomes for the patient."



During their rich 40-year history, Terumo's Capiox oxygenators have made a profound impact on healthcare. More than 2 million Capiox oxygenators have been manufactured to support critically ill heart patients around the world. Over the past four decades Capiox technology has continued to evolve and improve, with seven different families of oxygenators introduced to the marketplace. This legacy of innovation continues, with new Capiox technology in development and additional product launches planned for the future.