  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Terumo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4543   JP3546800008

TERUMO CORPORATION

(4543)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:33 2022-09-01 am EDT
4475.00 JPY   -0.69%
TERUMO : Cardiovascular Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Capiox® Oxygenators
PU
TERUMO : WEGO Terumo's Peritoneal Dialysis Solution Approved by NMPA
PU
Japan's Nikkei snaps 5-day slide ahead of Jackson Hole conference
RE
Terumo : Cardiovascular Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Capiox® Oxygenators

09/01/2022 | 01:11am EDT
August 31, 2022

ANN ARBOR, MICH. - August 31, 2022 - Terumo Cardiovascular, a global leader in cardiovascular surgery technologies, is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its industry-leading Capiox brand of oxygenators.

This remarkable milestone is unmatched in the global oxygenator category.

Terumo's Capiox oxygenators and their unique combination of lifesaving, leadership and technology has made them an industry leader for 40 years. Since the launch of the product line in 1982, Capiox oxygenators have become a global standard in patient care.

"In 1982, Terumo introduced the Capiox II oxygenator, the world's first microporous hollow fiber membrane oxygenator, and has led the market in innovation ever since," said Charlene Dusack, Senior Director, Global Marketing. "Through these 40 years, each successive product introduction in the Capiox line has focused on two critical aspects of an oxygenator - offering high performance for the operator and better outcomes for the patient."

During their rich 40-year history, Terumo's Capiox oxygenators have made a profound impact on healthcare. More than 2 million Capiox oxygenators have been manufactured to support critically ill heart patients around the world. Over the past four decades Capiox technology has continued to evolve and improve, with seven different families of oxygenators introduced to the marketplace. This legacy of innovation continues, with new Capiox technology in development and additional product launches planned for the future.

About Terumo Cardiovascular
Terumo Cardiovascular manufactures and markets medical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery with an emphasis on cardiopulmonary bypass and intra-operative monitoring. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with manufacturing operations in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It is one of several subsidiaries of Terumo Corporation of Japan that is focused exclusively on cardiovascular surgery specialties. For more information, visit www.terumocv.com

Disclaimer

Terumo Corporation published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 05:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TERUMO CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2023 788 B 5 685 M 5 685 M
Net income 2023 103 B 746 M 746 M
Net cash 2023 6 995 M 50,5 M 50,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,6x
Yield 2023 0,83%
Capitalization 3 406 B 24 567 M 24 567 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,31x
EV / Sales 2024 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 28 294
Free-Float 95,3%
Technical analysis trends TERUMO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4 506,00 JPY
Average target price 5 160,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shinjiro Sato Senior Executive Officer
Naoki Muto Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Toshiaki Takagi Chairman
Katsuya Takeuchi Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Kazuhisa Senshu Chief Clinical & Regulatory Affairs Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERUMO CORPORATION-7.63%24 567
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-27.06%178 975
MEDTRONIC PLC-15.01%116 015
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.71%72 203
HOYA CORPORATION-15.87%37 406
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-24.19%33 988