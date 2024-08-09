Highlights

Revenue

Highest ever result for a quarter

Demand continued across all companies, which together with foreign exchange contributed to company-wide growth of +19.9%

Operating Profit

Operating income and net income both reached record quarterly highs Growth outpaced that of sales due to appropriate cost control measures

©TERUMO CORPORATION 3

These are the highlights of this financial statement.

In the first quarter, revenue, operating income, and net income all reached record quarterly highs.

Revenue growth was approx. 20% companywide due to continued demand in all companies and the contribution of the exchange rate.

Profits grew faster than sales growth due to profit improvement measures and appropriate cost control.

Next slide, please.