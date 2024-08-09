Financial Results for the First Quarter
of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (FY2024)
Aug 8, 2024
Jin Hagimoto
Chief Financial Officer
Terumo Corporation
I'm Hagimoto, Terumo's CFO. This presentation will provide an overview of the financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.
Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Document
Among the information that Terumo discloses, the forward-looking statements including financial projections are based upon our assumptions using information available to us at the time and are not intended to be guarantees of future events or performance. Accordingly, it should be noted that actual results may differ from those forecasts or projections due to various factors. Factors affecting to actual results include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions surrounding Terumo, fluctuations of foreign exchange rates, and state of competition. Information about products (including products currently in development) which is included in this material is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.
Highlights
Revenue
Highest ever result for a quarter
Demand continued across all companies, which together with foreign exchange contributed to company-wide growth of +19.9%
Operating Profit
Operating income and net income both reached record quarterly highs Growth outpaced that of sales due to appropriate cost control measures
These are the highlights of this financial statement.
In the first quarter, revenue, operating income, and net income all reached record quarterly highs.
Revenue growth was approx. 20% companywide due to continued demand in all companies and the contribution of the exchange rate.
Profits grew faster than sales growth due to profit improvement measures and appropriate cost control.
Next slide, please.
P&L
Revenue: Strong inherent growth in all companies, plus effects of pricing measures and one-time factors
Operating Profit: Improved profit margins due to contributions from increased sales and appropriate cost control
100M JPY
FY23 Q1
FY24 Q1
Change
Change
excluding
FX impact
Revenue
2,153
2,582
20%
10%
Gross Profit
1,098
1,376
25%
12%
%
(51.0%)
(53.3%)
（ ）
651
748
15%
SG&A Expenses
5%
%
(30.2%)
(29.0%)
（ ）
154
174
13%
R&D Expenses
5%
%
(7.2%)
(6.7%)
（ ）
Other Income and Expenses
3
-8
-
-
Operating Profit
296
446
51%
24%
%
(13.8%)
(17.3%)
（ ）
345
511
48%
Adjusted Operating Profit
24%
%
(16.0%)
(19.8%)
（ ）
298
456
53%
Profit before Tax
%
(13.8%)
(17.7%)
（ ）
225
339
50%
Profit for the Year
%
(10.5%)
(13.1%)
（ ）
Average exchange rate (USD/EUR)
137JPY/150JPY
156JPY/168JPY
4
These are our P&L results.
Revenue growth was double-digit in all companies, reaching a record high of 258.2 billion yen. While some one time demand contributed to the increase revenue, pricing measures also contributed alongside continued demand in a generally favorable business environment. I will cover the details in the following region and company pages.
Operating income also grew outpacing sales growth, reaching a record high of 44.6 billion yen. This was due to improved profit margins achieved through appropriate cost controls in response to increased sales. Although inflation has eased, we will continue to monitor changes in the macro environment, such as rising raw material prices and transportation costs. Next slide, please.
4
OP Variance Analysis (Q1): Sustained demand contributing to increased sales
(100M JPY)
Price
Gross
+24
SG&A
FX
R&D
margin Reimbur-
sement
increase increase
price
+6
G/P increment by sales increase
G/P increment by sales increase: Driven by C&V, mainly TIS and Neuro
Gross margin:
Mitigation of inflationary and cost reduction effects
Price:
Effects of price measures
SG&A increase:
Increase due to business expansion, in line with planned figures
FX:
Flow +3.8 B JPY
Stock +2.5 B JPY*
*Includes a +2.2 B JPY impact from change to exchange rate
FY23 Q1 FY23 Q1
FY24 Q1 FY24 Q1
used for elimination of unrealized gains on inventory.
OP
Adj. OP
Adj. OP
OP
5
This is an analysis of changes in profit in the first quarter compared to the same period of the previous year.
Overall, the sales increased largely due to sustained demand.
First, "G/P increment by sales increase," despite including some one-time factors, was driven by cardiovascular, especially TIS and Neurovascular.
The "Gross margin" benefited from the effects of easing inflation and cost reduction measures such as efficiency improvement in manufacturing.
As for "price," the effect of measures to revise pricing, which were expanded in the previous fiscal year, has become evident. The price review implemented in the second half of last fiscal year in Japan will have a positive impact over the first half of this fiscal year.
5
The "SG&A increase" is a healthy increase due to business expansion and is in line with planned figures.
"FX" were +3.8 billion yen in flow and +2.5 billion yen in stock.
2.2 billion of this +2.5 billion yen increase in stock is the effect of a change from this fiscal year in the exchange rate used to calculate elimination of unrealized gains on inventory. I shall explain the details of this in the following slide.
Next slide, please.
5
Change to Exchange Rate Used for Elimination of Unrealized Gains on Inventory
Objective: Taking into account the recent volatilities in exchange rates, to avoid large fluctuations in business results based on closing rates
Change: Exchange rate used for elimination of unrealized gain on inventory held by overseas subsidiaries
Up to FY23
From FY24
Elimination of unrealized
Average rate
gains on inventory
Closing rate
during stock turnover period
(Affects PL costs)
*Based on average inventory turnover period
Inventory
Closing rate
Closing rate
(BS)
(No change)
Effect：
(100M JPY)
FY24 Q1
Before
After
Change
Rate on the last day of the
Average rate during the
fiscal year
turnover period
Gross profit
1,354
1,376
＋22
Exchange rate（USD）
End of FY23: 151
End of FY24Q1: 161
FY24Q1: 156
6
Here I will explain the effects of the exchange rate on P&L. The recent increase in exchange rate volatility has a significant impact on our business performance.
Until FY23, we have calculated the unrealized profit using the spot rate of the closing date, and this has had a possibility of a significant impact on our profitability.
From FY24, we have changed the exchange rate from the spot rate to the average rate during the inventory months supply.
As the unrealized profit included within the inventory is the total some of all the internal profits recorded throughout the inventory months supply period, we believe this change will be able to more accurately capture the profit situation for the given period.
6
As a result, due to the depreciation of the JPY, we have recorded an uplift of 2.2bil yen.
This change will not contribute to raising profitability at all times, but we believe will contribute to stabilizing the impact of foreign exchange rates to our profitability.
Next slide, please.
6
Revenue by Region: Steady progress in all regions, with transient demand also contributing
C&V: Cardiac and Vascular, TMCS: Medical Care Solutions, TBCT: Blood and Cell Technologies,
TIS: Interventional Systems, Neuro: Neurovascular, CV: Cardiovascular, HCS: Hospital Care Solutions, LCS: Life Care Solutions, PS: Pharmaceutical Solutions
Revenue (100M JPY)
FY24 Q1 YTD
Comments
FY24 Q1 YTD
YoY change
( ) FX Neutral
Regional
breakdown
All companies posted double-digit growth, even when
Americas
FY23
740
(15%)
and Vascular in C&V, and the blood center business in
FY22
662
30%
excluding exchange rate effects. Driven by TIS, Neuro,
FY24
959
TBCT
37%
Japan
499
11%
TMCS grew significantly. Price measures contributed in
475
HCS, PS also progressing as planned
528
In C&V, double-digit growth in Neuro / Vascular, even
20%
Europe
386
22%
when excluding exchange rate effects; in TBCT, strong
performance in the blood centers business and apheresis
444
(8%)
therapy
541
194
15%
C&V led the way. Neuro showed significant growth as
21%
China
FY23Q1 experienced lower sales from distributors'
200
(5%)
inventory adjustments. TIS exceeded planned figures due
230
to a rebound from VBP induced order hold-back
9%
Asia and
233
10%
The blood center business returned to normal from
13%
Others
294
(0%)
FY23Q1 one-time high. C&V and TMCS were driven by
cardiology and PS respectively, growing double-digits even
323
excluding exchange rate effects
7
This slide shows earnings by region.
Although there some sales growth was due to transient demand, all regions are making steady progress.
In the Americas, all companies posted double-digit growth, even when excluding the exchange rate effects. In cardiovascular, sales of neurovascular and vascular products were strong, as was the recovery of TIS, which had experienced supply issues with some access products in the same period of the previous year. In blood and cell technology, the blood center business led the way.
In Japan, Medical Care Solutions grew substantially. This was due to the effect of pricing measures in Hospital Care Solutions as well as a temporary sales decrease in the same period of the last fiscal year due to a delay in deliveries,
7
leading to a steady progress in Pharmaceutical Solutions.
In Europe, cardiovascular, neurovascular and vascular grew at double-digit rates, excluding exchange rate effects. In blood and cell technology, the blood center business and apheresis therapy performed well.
C&V led the way in China. Neuro showed significant growth as there was a decrease in sales in FY23Q1 due to inventory adjustments by distributors. In addition, TIS access products exceeded planned figures due to a rebound from order hold- back induced by the start of the application of new centralized purchasing-based pricing.
In emerging markets such as Asia and the Middle East, while revenues declined in the TBCT blood center business, which performed well in FY23Q1, C&Vʼs cardiology and Medical Care Solutionsʼ Pharmaceutical Solutions led the way with double-digit growth, even when excluding exchange rate effects.
Next slide, please.
7
