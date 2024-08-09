Financial Results for the First Quarter

of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (FY2024)

Aug 8, 2024

Jin Hagimoto

Chief Financial Officer

Terumo Corporation

I'm Hagimoto, Terumo's CFO. This presentation will provide an overview of the financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

1

Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Document

Among the information that Terumo discloses, the forward-looking statements including financial projections are based upon our assumptions using information available to us at the time and are not intended to be guarantees of future events or performance. Accordingly, it should be noted that actual results may differ from those forecasts or projections due to various factors. Factors affecting to actual results include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions surrounding Terumo, fluctuations of foreign exchange rates, and state of competition. Information about products (including products currently in development) which is included in this material is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

©TERUMO CORPORATION

2

2

Highlights

Revenue

Highest ever result for a quarter

Demand continued across all companies, which together with foreign exchange contributed to company-wide growth of +19.9%

Operating Profit

Operating income and net income both reached record quarterly highs Growth outpaced that of sales due to appropriate cost control measures

©TERUMO CORPORATION

3

These are the highlights of this financial statement.

In the first quarter, revenue, operating income, and net income all reached record quarterly highs.

Revenue growth was approx. 20% companywide due to continued demand in all companies and the contribution of the exchange rate.

Profits grew faster than sales growth due to profit improvement measures and appropriate cost control.

Next slide, please.

3

P&L

Revenue: Strong inherent growth in all companies, plus effects of pricing measures and one-time factors

Operating Profit: Improved profit margins due to contributions from increased sales and appropriate cost control

100M JPY

FY23 Q1

FY24 Q1

Change

Change

excluding

FX impact

Revenue

2,153

2,582

20%

10%

Gross Profit

1,098

1,376

25%

12%

%

(51.0%)

(53.3%)

（ ）

651

748

15%

SG&A Expenses

5%

%

(30.2%)

(29.0%)

（ ）

154

174

13%

R&D Expenses

5%

%

(7.2%)

(6.7%)

（ ）

Other Income and Expenses

3

-8

-

-

Operating Profit

296

446

51%

24%

%

(13.8%)

(17.3%)

（ ）

345

511

48%

Adjusted Operating Profit

24%

%

(16.0%)

(19.8%)

（ ）

298

456

53%

Profit before Tax

%

(13.8%)

(17.7%)

（ ）

225

339

50%

Profit for the Year

%

(10.5%)

(13.1%)

（ ）

Average exchange rate (USD/EUR)

137JPY/150JPY

156JPY/168JPY

©TERUMO CORPORATION

4

These are our P&L results.

Revenue growth was double-digit in all companies, reaching a record high of 258.2 billion yen. While some one time demand contributed to the increase revenue, pricing measures also contributed alongside continued demand in a generally favorable business environment. I will cover the details in the following region and company pages.

Operating income also grew outpacing sales growth, reaching a record high of 44.6 billion yen. This was due to improved profit margins achieved through appropriate cost controls in response to increased sales. Although inflation has eased, we will continue to monitor changes in the macro environment, such as rising raw material prices and transportation costs. Next slide, please.

4

OP Variance Analysis (Q1): Sustained demand contributing to increased sales

(100M JPY)

Price

Gross

+24

SG&A

FX

R&D

margin Reimbur-

sement

increase increase

price

+6

G/P increment by sales increase

G/P increment by sales increase: Driven by C&V, mainly TIS and Neuro

Gross margin:

Mitigation of inflationary and cost reduction effects

Price:

Effects of price measures

SG&A increase:

Increase due to business expansion, in line with planned figures

FX:

Flow +3.8 B JPY

Stock +2.5 B JPY*

*Includes a +2.2 B JPY impact from change to exchange rate

FY23 Q1 FY23 Q1

FY24 Q1 FY24 Q1

used for elimination of unrealized gains on inventory.

OP

Adj. OP

Adj. OP

OP

©TERUMO CORPORATION

5

This is an analysis of changes in profit in the first quarter compared to the same period of the previous year.

Overall, the sales increased largely due to sustained demand.

First, "G/P increment by sales increase," despite including some one-time factors, was driven by cardiovascular, especially TIS and Neurovascular.

The "Gross margin" benefited from the effects of easing inflation and cost reduction measures such as efficiency improvement in manufacturing.

As for "price," the effect of measures to revise pricing, which were expanded in the previous fiscal year, has become evident. The price review implemented in the second half of last fiscal year in Japan will have a positive impact over the first half of this fiscal year.

5

The "SG&A increase" is a healthy increase due to business expansion and is in line with planned figures.

"FX" were +3.8 billion yen in flow and +2.5 billion yen in stock.

2.2 billion of this +2.5 billion yen increase in stock is the effect of a change from this fiscal year in the exchange rate used to calculate elimination of unrealized gains on inventory. I shall explain the details of this in the following slide.

Next slide, please.

5

Change to Exchange Rate Used for Elimination of Unrealized Gains on Inventory

Objective: Taking into account the recent volatilities in exchange rates, to avoid large fluctuations in business results based on closing rates

Change: Exchange rate used for elimination of unrealized gain on inventory held by overseas subsidiaries

Up to FY23

From FY24

Elimination of unrealized

Average rate

gains on inventory

Closing rate

during stock turnover period

(Affects PL costs)

*Based on average inventory turnover period

Inventory

Closing rate

Closing rate

(BS)

(No change)

Effect

(100M JPY)

FY24 Q1

Before

After

Change

Rate on the last day of the

Average rate during the

fiscal year

turnover period

Gross profit

1,354

1,376

22

Exchange rateUSD

End of FY23: 151

End of FY24Q1: 161

FY24Q1: 156

©TERUMO CORPORATION

6

Here I will explain the effects of the exchange rate on P&L. The recent increase in exchange rate volatility has a significant impact on our business performance.

Until FY23, we have calculated the unrealized profit using the spot rate of the closing date, and this has had a possibility of a significant impact on our profitability.

From FY24, we have changed the exchange rate from the spot rate to the average rate during the inventory months supply.

As the unrealized profit included within the inventory is the total some of all the internal profits recorded throughout the inventory months supply period, we believe this change will be able to more accurately capture the profit situation for the given period.

6

As a result, due to the depreciation of the JPY, we have recorded an uplift of 2.2bil yen.

This change will not contribute to raising profitability at all times, but we believe will contribute to stabilizing the impact of foreign exchange rates to our profitability.

Next slide, please.

6

Revenue by Region: Steady progress in all regions, with transient demand also contributing

C&V: Cardiac and Vascular, TMCS: Medical Care Solutions, TBCT: Blood and Cell Technologies,

TIS: Interventional Systems, Neuro: Neurovascular, CV: Cardiovascular, HCS: Hospital Care Solutions, LCS: Life Care Solutions, PS: Pharmaceutical Solutions

Revenue (100M JPY)

FY24 Q1 YTD

Comments

FY24 Q1 YTD

YoY change

( ) FX Neutral

Regional

breakdown

All companies posted double-digit growth, even when

Americas

FY23

740

(15%)

and Vascular in C&V, and the blood center business in

FY22

662

30%

excluding exchange rate effects. Driven by TIS, Neuro,

FY24

959

TBCT

37%

Japan

499

11%

TMCS grew significantly. Price measures contributed in

475

HCS, PS also progressing as planned

528

In C&V, double-digit growth in Neuro / Vascular, even

20%

Europe

386

22%

when excluding exchange rate effects; in TBCT, strong

performance in the blood centers business and apheresis

444

(8%)

therapy

541

194

15%

C&V led the way. Neuro showed significant growth as

21%

China

FY23Q1 experienced lower sales from distributors'

200

(5%)

inventory adjustments. TIS exceeded planned figures due

230

to a rebound from VBP induced order hold-back

9%

Asia and

233

10%

The blood center business returned to normal from

13%

Others

294

(0%)

FY23Q1 one-time high. C&V and TMCS were driven by

cardiology and PS respectively, growing double-digits even

323

excluding exchange rate effects

©TERUMO CORPORATION

7

This slide shows earnings by region.

Although there some sales growth was due to transient demand, all regions are making steady progress.

In the Americas, all companies posted double-digit growth, even when excluding the exchange rate effects. In cardiovascular, sales of neurovascular and vascular products were strong, as was the recovery of TIS, which had experienced supply issues with some access products in the same period of the previous year. In blood and cell technology, the blood center business led the way.

In Japan, Medical Care Solutions grew substantially. This was due to the effect of pricing measures in Hospital Care Solutions as well as a temporary sales decrease in the same period of the last fiscal year due to a delay in deliveries,

7

leading to a steady progress in Pharmaceutical Solutions.

In Europe, cardiovascular, neurovascular and vascular grew at double-digit rates, excluding exchange rate effects. In blood and cell technology, the blood center business and apheresis therapy performed well.

C&V led the way in China. Neuro showed significant growth as there was a decrease in sales in FY23Q1 due to inventory adjustments by distributors. In addition, TIS access products exceeded planned figures due to a rebound from order hold- back induced by the start of the application of new centralized purchasing-based pricing.

In emerging markets such as Asia and the Middle East, while revenues declined in the TBCT blood center business, which performed well in FY23Q1, C&Vʼs cardiology and Medical Care Solutionsʼ Pharmaceutical Solutions led the way with double-digit growth, even when excluding exchange rate effects.

Next slide, please.

7

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Terumo Corporation published this content on 09 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2024 01:30:01 UTC.