Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Terumo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4543   JP3546800008

TERUMO CORPORATION

(4543)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-15 am EDT
3827.00 JPY   -2.00%
05:03aTERUMO : Holmium-166 SIRT Demonstrates Safety and Efficacy in the Treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)
PU
06/06TERUMO : Appoints Three Associates as the Newest Terumo Fellow
PU
06/03TERUMO : Radboudumc and Terumo Europe N.V. Sign Collaboration Agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Terumo : Holmium-166 SIRT Demonstrates Safety and Efficacy in the Treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

06/15/2022 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
June 14, 2022
Leuven, Belgium - June 14, 2022 - Terumo Europe N.V. is proud to share the latest clinical news regarding Holmium-166 (QuiremSpheresTM holmium-166 microspheres) Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT). On May 19, 2022, the UMC Utrecht published their latest results in the JNM 2022 from the HEPAR Primary study. The study evaluated the safety and efficacy of Holmium-166 SIRT in the treatment of HCC patients (BCLC stage B & C) without curative options.

HEPAR Primary showed an acceptable toxicity profile and demonstrated an objective response rate of 54 % (14/26 patients) after 3 months, according to mRECIST evaluation of target liver lesions.

"We are very excited about the safety and efficacy results of our HCC study, in which we have been using QuiremScoutTM for the work-up and QuiremSpheresTM for the SIRT treatment. At the start of our study, we did not have the opportunity to use the pre-treatment planning functionalities of the Q-SuiteTM imaging software (launched in September 2020)," said author, Prof. Dr. M. Lam. "Looking towards the future, I strongly believe that we can achieve even better clinical outcomes by truly individualizing the treatment of each patient using the entire Holmium Platform. Therefore, we are currently recruiting patients in a new multi-centre iHEPAR study to further demonstrate the importance of individualizing SIRT in HCC using the full Holmium Platform."

The Holmium Platform consists of three integrated products, QuiremScoutTM holmium-166 microspheres, QuiremSpheresTM holmium-166 microspheres and Q-SuiteTM imaging software, that allow HCPs to select patients with confidence, deliver treatment with precision and plan and verify with accuracy.

"We are delighted with the results of the HEPAR Primary study that demonstrates the benefits of Holmium Selective Internal Radiation Therapy in the treatment of primary liver cancer. This study is an additional demonstration of the value of our Holmium platform and the synergies that are brought by using QuiremScoutTM and QuiremSpheresTM together. We are confident this will continue supporting the adoption of the Holmium Platform", said Laurent Domas Global Vice President of Strategy & Therapy development, Interventional Oncology Terumo.

Commenting on the results of the HCC study, Ghada Farah, Senior Vice President of Terumo Interventional Systems EMEA added: "These exciting results are another very important milestone for the Holmium Platform. We at Terumo believe it is vital to deliver truly individualized SIRT treatment to the right patient and with The Holmium Platform, we can do exactly that."
About Terumo Europe
Terumo Europe N.V. is a core player in the EMEA healthcare market by providing best in class quality medical products and services. We are a strong actor of the Terumo Group by contributing to innovation and sustainable growth. Terumo Europe produces, distributes, markets, and sells a vast range of medical devices in five main business units: Interventional Systems, Pharmaceutical Solutions, Medical Products, Cardiovascular Products and Diabetes Management. Terumo Europe EMEA headquarters and production facilities are located in Leuven (Belgium), production facility in Knowsley (UK), European Distribution Center in Genk (Belgium) and sales offices across EMEA. www.terumoeurope.com

Disclaimer

Terumo Corporation published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 09:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TERUMO CORPORATION
05:03aTERUMO : Holmium-166 SIRT Demonstrates Safety and Efficacy in the Treatment of Hepatocellu..
PU
06/06TERUMO : Appoints Three Associates as the Newest Terumo Fellow
PU
06/03TERUMO : Radboudumc and Terumo Europe N.V. Sign Collaboration Agreement
PU
06/02TERUMO : Notification Regarding Status of Acquisition of the Company's Own Shares (PDF 103..
PU
06/02Diabeloop SAS announced that it has received €70 million in funding from a group o..
CI
05/26UBS Adjusts Terumo's Price Target to 4,200 Yen From 3,900 Yen, Keeps at Neutral
MT
05/25TERUMO : Blood and Cell Technologies Inaugurates Second Manufacturing Facility in Colorado
PU
05/16Terumo Announces Change in Indication for Dexcom G6 CGM System in Japan
CI
05/13TRANSCRIPT : Terumo Corporation, 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
05/13Terumo Declares Higher Dividend as FY22 Attributable Profit Rises 15%; Plans Up to $389..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERUMO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 699 B 5 188 M 5 188 M
Net income 2022 93 869 M 696 M 696 M
Net Debt 2022 40 306 M 299 M 299 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,4x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 2 953 B 21 909 M 21 909 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
EV / Sales 2023 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 26 482
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart TERUMO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terumo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERUMO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 3 905,00 JPY
Average target price 4 981,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shinjiro Sato Senior Executive Officer
Naoki Muto Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Toshiaki Takagi Chairman
Katsuya Takeuchi Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Kazuhisa Senshu Chief Clinical & Regulatory Affairs Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERUMO CORPORATION-19.65%21 909
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-26.86%185 442
MEDTRONIC PLC-14.47%119 993
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.84%68 943
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.39%36 038
HOYA CORPORATION-22.44%35 934