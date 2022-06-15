Terumo : Holmium-166 SIRT Demonstrates Safety and Efficacy in the Treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

June 14, 2022

Leuven, Belgium - June 14, 2022 - Terumo Europe N.V. is proud to share the latest clinical news regarding Holmium-166 (QuiremSpheresholmium-166 microspheres) Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT). On May 19, 2022, the UMC Utrecht published their latest results in the JNM 2022 from the HEPAR Primary study. The study evaluated the safety and efficacy of Holmium-166 SIRT in the treatment of HCC patients (BCLC stage B & C) without curative options.HEPAR Primary showed an acceptable toxicity profile and demonstrated an objective response rate of 54 % (14/26 patients) after 3 months, according to mRECIST evaluation of target liver lesions."We are very excited about the safety and efficacy results of our HCC study, in which we have been using QuiremScoutfor the work-up and QuiremSpheresfor the SIRT treatment. At the start of our study, we did not have the opportunity to use the pre-treatment planning functionalities of the Q-Suiteimaging software (launched in September 2020)," said author, Prof. Dr. M. Lam. "Looking towards the future, I strongly believe that we can achieve even better clinical outcomes by truly individualizing the treatment of each patient using the entire Holmium Platform. Therefore, we are currently recruiting patients in a new multi-centre iHEPAR study to further demonstrate the importance of individualizing SIRT in HCC using the full Holmium Platform."The Holmium Platform consists of three integrated products, QuiremScoutholmium-166 microspheres, QuiremSpheresholmium-166 microspheres and Q-Suiteimaging software, that allow HCPs to select patients with confidence, deliver treatment with precision and plan and verify with accuracy."We are delighted with the results of the HEPAR Primary study that demonstrates the benefits of Holmium Selective Internal Radiation Therapy in the treatment of primary liver cancer. This study is an additional demonstration of the value of our Holmium platform and the synergies that are brought by using QuiremScoutand QuiremSpherestogether. We are confident this will continue supporting the adoption of the Holmium Platform", said Laurent Domas Global Vice President of Strategy & Therapy development, Interventional Oncology Terumo.Commenting on the results of the HCC study, Ghada Farah, Senior Vice President of Terumo Interventional Systems EMEA added: "These exciting results are another very important milestone for the Holmium Platform. We at Terumo believe it is vital to deliver truly individualized SIRT treatment to the right patient and with The Holmium Platform, we can do exactly that."