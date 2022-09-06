Terumo : India Achieves Great Place to Work® Certification for Second Consecutive Year

About Terumo India

Terumo India is a fast-growing medical devices company that serves to advance access of high-quality Cardiac & Vascular and other medical devices to patients and medical practitioners in India. Terumo India is part of Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan and over 28,000 associates worldwide. Established in 1921 and with its 100 years of history, Terumo's starting point and unchanging corporate mission has been 'Contributing to Society through Healthcare.'Terumo India was established in 2013 with headquarters in Gurgaon, NCR Delhi and has since grown to touch over 100,000 lives, with an expanding field force & distribution network. The company runs several acclaimed academic programs, working closely with its customers and academic partners, to contribute to the skilling requirements of India's healthcare system.

For more information, visit www.terumoindia.com