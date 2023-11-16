November 14, 2023

Terumo India, the Indian arm of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, today announced the launch of Insulin Syringe, Sterile delivery device for patients requiring regular insulin injections, thereby raising the bar for patient comfort and therapy compliance.



Making the announcement, President and Managing Director of Terumo India, Mr. Shishir Agarwal said, "Patient comfort and convenience are critical attributes that have significant impact on their adherence to therapy. We are delighted to introduce our Insulin Syringes to patients and healthcare providers in India on this World Diabetes Day, with an aim to raise the bar for patient comfort. Following the FineGlide® - Sterile Pen needles that we launched in India last year, this product is an addition to our Diabetes care portfolio."



It is estimated that close to 100 million patients in India have Diabetes, of which about 14% patients require insulin daily to manage the disease. Elaborating on the need, Ashit Sikka, Senior Director: PSD -India & China said, "With a growing number of patients requiring insulin injections on a daily basis, it's important that the device delivers the intended medication precisely and with ease thereby empowering patients/ caregivers to manage drug administration accurately, yet conveniently."



Insulin Syringe is the latest addition to the Life Care Solutions division of Terumo Medical Care Solutions. Designed to have a 3-bevel super sharp needle with high-grade silicone surface, the syringe is gentle and more comfortable for patients. Its unique feature with plunger retention technology avoids spillage and wastage of dose. The product is available in both U 40 and U 100 scale markings, having multiple needle sizes (Gauge and Length).



As an offering of Terumo Corporation, the Insulin Syringe brings along a 102-year legacy of trust and care. These syringes along with the company's Pen needles - FineGlide® will also be available as a standalone product in all major pharmacies across India.