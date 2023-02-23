Terumo : India Partners with Siemens Healthineers to Introduce First of Its Kind Programme for Cathlab Directors in Collaboration with ISB Executive Education
02/23/2023 | 11:27pm EST
February 22, 2023
NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA - February 22, 2023 - Terumo India, the Indian arm of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), has partnered with Siemens Healthineers, to introduce a first-of-its-kind programme for Cathlab Directors aimed at building standards of care and enhancing efficiency in Cathlabs across India, in collaboration with Executive Education at the Indian School of Business (ISB ExecEd), a globally top-ranked business school.
The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, accompanied by technological advancements in medical care, is driving entrepreneurial activity in India's healthcare delivery space. This is evidenced by the rapid growth of Cathlabs, with around 200-250 new labs being set up each year. This has further increased the need for more structured training programs to enhance operational efficiency and patient experience in Cathlabs.
The 5-day intensive 'Cathlab Director Programme' was curated by ISB ExecEd with its healthcare excellence centre - taking inputs from leading interventional cardiologists across the country. It included topics on Operations Excellence, Digital Transformation, and Patient Centricity.
The first batch of 27 participants of this multi-cohort program successfully graduated this month.
Addressing the graduating class, Shinjiro Sato, President & CEO of Terumo Corporation said, "With increasing opportunities to improve the quality and accessibility of care for people around the world, Terumo has set forth a new vision: 'From Devices to Solutions'. We are actively engaging more with medical professionals and the entire healthcare ecosystem to better deliver integrated solutions. Our support for the Cathlab Director Program is a step in this direction and will no doubt create a positive impact on the patients we serve."
Speaking at the occasion, Shishir Agarwal, Managing Director of Terumo India, said, "The training of healthcare professionals comprises an important aspect of our work towards ensuring better health outcomes for patients. Cathlab Directors are an important part of the value chain delivering care to cardiac patients. However, they operate in a highly demanding environment requiring them to don multiple hats. To support their efforts and help them become more well-rounded leaders, we are delighted to be offering this programme in association with ISB Executive Education and Siemens Healthineers."
"We believe that purpose drives progress and that sustainable growth is the foundation of an evolved healthcare ecosystem. Our endeavor to impact lives for the better has encouraged us to look at a larger stakeholder grid and take initiatives for the overall development of the fraternity. With our specialized knowledge-driven approach to empower healthcare providers, this program will act as a catalyst to aid access to care, ably supported by state-of-the-art technological and academic cognizance," says Vivek Kanade, Managing Director, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited.
Sarang Deo, Professor and Area Leader, Operations Management and Executive Director-Max Institute of Healthcare Management, ISB, added, "We are committed to the creation of better health systems through the integrated elements of research, education and outreach. We are therefore delighted to partner with Terumo India and Siemens Healthineers to co-create this programme to enhance the patient experience through leadership training of Cathlab Directors."
About Terumo India
Terumo India is a fast-growing medical devices company that serves to advance access to high-quality Cardiac & Vascular, and other medical devices for patients and medical practitioners in India. Terumo India is part of Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan and over 28,000 associates worldwide. Established in 1921 and with its 100 years of history, Terumo's starting point and unchanging corporate mission has been 'Contributing to Society through Healthcare'.
Terumo India was established in 2013 with headquarters in Gurgaon, NCR Delhi and has since grown to touch over 100,000 lives with an expanding field force & distribution network. Terumo India is Great Place to Work® certified and has also been recognised as one of India's Top 15 Workplaces™ in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare and Biotech 2022. The company runs several acclaimed training & development programs, working closely with its customers and academic partners to contribute to the skilling requirements of India's healthcare system.
Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere.
As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers and its regional companies are continuously developing their product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company's foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers' ability to provide high-quality, efficient care. In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 69,500 employees worldwide, generated revenue of around €21.7 billion and adjusted EBIT of almost €3.7 billion.
Siemens Healthineers in India is Great Place to Work® certified, with over 3,900 employees across the nation. With a countrywide sales network and round-the-clock service set-up, two manufacturing facilities at Vadodara for Diagnostics and at Bengaluru for Medical Imaging Products, backed by a state-of-the-art R&D center as well as a global software development center at Bengaluru; we are playing a significant role in transforming care delivery in India and supporting healthcare providers across the entire range of patient care - from prevention and early detection to diagnosis and on to treatment and aftercare.
ISB evolved from the need for a world-class business school in Asia. Ranked #1 in Research in India, ISB anticipated the leadership needs of emerging economies. The rapidly changing tides of the business environment, especially in the context of emerging economies, require leaders today and in the future to be equipped with leading-edge levers to sail through them. ISB Executive Education designs programmes for professionals providing timely learning interventions that help them enhance their capabilities through specific skill sets and progress in their careers while positively impacting the organisations they operate in. Through innovative programmes, outstanding faculty, and thought leadership, ISB Executive Education is committed to creating future-ready leaders.
