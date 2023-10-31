October 31, 2023

Olympus Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Olympus and Terumo Announce Change in Form of Contract

From a comprehensive partnership agreement to individual project agreements

Olympus Corporation (Olympus) and Terumo Corporation (Terumo) have agreed to change their "Comprehensive partnership agreement covering the development of medical equipment," established in 2005, to individual contracts for single projects.

The two companies entered the comprehensive partnership agreement in 2005 with the main objectives of strengthening the relationship through a capital partnership and strengthening the framework for promoting collaboration. As part of this agreement, Olympus and Terumo have developed "VisiGlide", a disposable guidewire for endoscopic treatment of the pancreas and bile ducts in the gastrointestinal field, and "Virtuosaph" for endoscopic vein harvesting*1 in the cardiovascular surgical field and have marketed both products through Olympus and Terumo sales channels. In addition to product development, Olympus and Terumo mutually utilized their management resources through capital partnerships and personnel exchanges.

In 2017, both companies decided that a good cooperative relationship could continue without a capital relationship and terminated the capital partnership.

In light of these considerations, both companies agreed that the objectives under the comprehensive partnership agreement have been achieved and will continue cooperating in product development and sales under individual contracts.

Moving forward, Olympus and Terumo will continue to strive to improve the world's medical standards by leveraging their strengths and good cooperative relationships to continue providing medical devices to the global market.

*1 A small hole is pierced in the leg, and an endoscope is inserted to detach and remove the blood vessels.

