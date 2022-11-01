Terumo : Pharmaceutical Solutions Expands CDMO Services Outside Japan for Global Market

October 31, 2022

Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions (TPS), a division of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543) and a leading manufacturer of injection, primary container, and infusion therapy devices, has today announced it will expand its contract development and manufacturing services for parenteral drugs to global customers.



Terumo is a well-established integrated CDMO in Japan offering end-to-end services for more than 20 years, supporting customers with pre-filled syringe (PFS) design, molding, drug preparation, filling, assembly, and final packaging for challenging biotech drugs and small molecules.



The company, which has three CDMO sites in Japan, stated that the expansion would involve engaging on projects that cover the early development stage to large scale commercial production for global pharmaceutical customers including assembly of PFS with devices like autoinjectors, needle safety devices, and supporting customers for regulatory submissions globally.



Terumo is investing to expand the CDMO production facilities for pre-filled syringes at its wholly owned subsidiary Terumo Yamaguchi corporation Ltd. (Yamaguchi City). The total investment, including peripheral equipment, will be 15 billion yen. As a result, Terumo Yamaguchi D&D's production capacity will increase by 3.5 times compared to when the plant started operation in 2016.



The demand for high quality and reliable CDMO services for injectable drugs is expected to increase globally. Terumo with their unique integrated model and track record can offer customers a simple supply chain, reduce risk and time to market.



Marco Chiadò Piat, President Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions said: "I am excited for what the future holds for Terumo as we are in a unique position being able to offer an integrated solution of primary container, fill & finish capability, and device assembly, in addition to our traditional offering of injection, primary container, and infusion therapy devices."



Recently, Terumo launched a silicone oil free ready-to-fill polymer syringe for challenging biotech drugs. The PLAJEXTM 2.25mL with tapered needle is suitable for high viscosity biologic drugs, such as highly concentrated monoclonal antibodies. Combined with the CDMO services, customers will benefit from seamless operations flow, Japanese quality standards, and consulting approach.



Noritsugu Fujita, Division President, Pharmaceutical Solutions Division, said: "Our CDMO capabilities will help biopharmaceutical companies to launch effective treatment options for many chronic diseases. We expect this business to continue expanding as a growth driver for Terumo Corporation "This latest CDMO expansion means that our biopharmaceutical customers globally will be able to benefit from our integrated offering.



Aiko Horiuchi, President, CDMO business, Pharmaceutical Solutions Division, "Customers can come to us with their API and leave with fully assembled auto-injectors. This is a win-win situation for both patients and healthcare professionals as self-injection systems prove more cost-effective and user-friendly when it comes to administering medicines. Ultimately it will help save healthcare resources in the future."



This new global CDMO service will be showcased at CPhI Worldwide in Frankfurt, Germany from 1st to 3rd November.