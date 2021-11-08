Terumo Report 2021

Group Mission

Contributing to Society through Healthcare

We contribute to society by providing valued products and services in the healthcare market and by responding to the needs of patients and healthcare professionals.

Core Values

Respect - Appreciative of others

We show respect and appreciation toward associates, customers, and business partners.

We value individuality and diverse cultures, and listen widely and carefully to different opinions and the voice of society.

Integrity - Guided by our mission

As associates of Terumo Group, responsible for life and health, we always act with sincerity and a sense of mission. Through our daily efforts, we build trust among all stakeholders.

Care - Empathetic to patients

We are mindful that everything we do ultimately connects us to patients.

We strive to understand healthcare providers deeply and work together with them to give patients a better future.

Quality - Committed to excellence

To ensure safety and reliability in healthcare, we view each issue from a "gemba" perspective in order to find the optimal solution. As well as product quality, we pursue excellence in all we do, from product supply to customer care.

Creativity - Striving for innovation

We promote a mindset that embraces challenge for the future, and work with curiosity and passion.

We respond to the needs of "gemba" by delivering products and services that create meaningful value in a timely manner.