Terumo : Targets for Greenhouse Gas Reduction Approved by the SBT Initiative as 1.5°C Aligned

TOKYO, JAPAN - April 24, 2023 - Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543) today announced that its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as being aligned with the common goal to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.



Terumo's targets, which were validated by SBTi as being aligned with a 1.5°C pathway, commit to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50.4% by 2030 from a 2018 base year, and reduce scope 3 GHG emissions by 60% per unit of revenue over the same timeframe.

In 2020, Terumo's then-current GHG emissions reduction targets were validated by SBTi as "well-below 2°C" aligned. The company unveiled in March 2022 its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality for scope 1 and 2 by 2040. To achieve this ambition, Terumo has implemented various measures to reduce GHG emission from its business operation, such as Group-wide promotion to save energy and implementation of solar panels at manufacturing sites to increase utilization of renewable energy. The company is also working to reduce waste, make effective use of natural resources, and develop products that are safe for both people and the environment.

"With Terumo's Group Mission of Contributing to Society through Healthcare, we have continued to listen to the voices of patients, medical professionals, and stakeholders, to realize a sustainable society balanced with a steady growth of the company", said Kazunori Hirose, Director and Group Managing Executive Officer, Chief Manufacturing Officer, Terumo Corporation. "We position the reduction of environmental burden as one of the most important sustainability priorities. By committing to the 1.5°C pathway and working with various stakeholders to achieve the goal, we will further accelerate our efforts to address the global issue of climate change".