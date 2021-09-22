Log in
    TTALO   FI4000252127

TERVEYSTALO OYJ

(TTALO)
  Report
Terveystalo Oyj : buys Medimar, a healthcare company in Åland

09/22/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Terveystalo has signed an agreement to acquire Medimar Scandinavia Ab with owners who represent over 80 percent of the company's shares. Terveystalo's goal is to acquire all shares and thereby reach 100 percent ownership of Medimar by the end of the year.

Founded in 1991, Medimar is a private healthcare company in Åland that focuses on occupational health. The company employs some 40 professionals: specialists, psychologists, psychotherapists, physiotherapists, as well as nurses. Medimar provides corporate health services to 5,500 employees, as well as primary care, specialist care, physiotherapy services and day surgery. Medimar's revenue in 2020 was approximately EUR 3.5 million.

The acquisition supports Terveystalo's goal to strengthen its position as a leading occupational health player in the Nordic region.

"We warmly welcome Medimar's employees and customers to Terveystalo. In addition to existing services, we will be able to offer Medimar customers, Terveystalo's high-quality digital tools and an even wider range of health and well-being services through Terveystalo's digital channels. Terveystalo's largest network of health experts in Finland also opens interesting development opportunities and career paths for Medimar professionals. With the acquisition, Terveystalo will gain strong expertise and we will be able to expand our range of services in the growing market of Åland, "says Tomi Gustafsson, Terveystalo's Business Director.

"Terveystalo is an excellent new owner of Medimar as the leading occupational health operator in the Nordic countries and a pioneer in quality. With the merger, we can offer our customers even more diverse health and well-being services among other things, by providing services to Swedish customers, "says Mathias Grunér, Managing Director of Medimar.

The transaction has no effect on customer agreements and the company's employees will transfer to Terveystalo as former employees. Operations will continue in the former premises. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.

More information:
Terveystalo Media desk
viestinta@terveystalo.com

Mathias Grunér, Managing Director Medimar
Tel. +358 457 561 4011

Disclaimer

Terveystalo Oyj published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 06:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
