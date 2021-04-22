Terveystalo Oyj : Nightingale and Terveystalo to co-operate - new services for health-conscious consumers with Finnish well-being technology

Terveystalo and the Finnish health technology company Nightingale Health have signed a strategic cooperation agreement. With the agreement, Terveystalo and Nightingale will develop new well-being services utilizing the blood analysis technology developed by Nightingale, which measures the prevention needs related to the body's well-being and health. The partnership aims to provide people with a new kind of health information that supports and motivates lifestyle change.

'People are becoming more and more interested in utilizing measured data about their health. That is why we want to better meet the needs of health-conscious consumers. Our idea is to combine Nightingale's unique blood analysis technology and the health information platform they have developed with Terveystalo's comprehensive health and well-being services,' says Veera Siivonen, Terveystalo's Senior Vice President of Consumer Business.

'With the Nightingale method, Terveystalo is able to use the latest medical technology as part of well-being services. In this way, we bring our customers an even more diverse set of concrete tools to promote their own health,' says Petri Bono, Terveystalo's Chief Medical Officer.

Nightingale's blood analysis technology is one of the world's most widely used next-generation medical research tools, with more than a million blood samples already measured. The functionality and benefits of the technology have been demonstrated in more than 300 peer-reviewed scientific publications, and the technology has passed European healthcare regulatory requirements.



'Nightingale's mission is to bring disease prevention and a healthier life within everyone's reach. Cooperation with Terveystalo is an important step for us in fulfilling our mission. Our goal is to support healthcare providers in providing their customers with better preventive health information and motivate them towards a healthier life,' says Teemu Suna, CEO of Nightingale Health.

Based on the cooperation, a new subscription service will be built, which can be used through the Terveystalo application. Terveystalo will launch the new service for all its customers in autumn 2021.

The service includes a set of digital lifestyle coaching, research-based tools to increase your own well-being, and regular measurements with Nightingale technology to encourage lifestyle change.

'We are launching the service at an affordable monthly fee of EUR 9.90 and offering it to all our customers. We are launching the service in this form, because well-being belongs to everyone and requires constant care and commitment,' says Veera Siivonen.

