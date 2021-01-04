Log in
Terveystalo Oyj : to supplement its well-being services by acquiring a sleep clinic Helsingin Uniklinikka

01/04/2021 | 03:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Terveystalo is strengthening its sleep medicine competence by acquiring a sleep clinic Helsingin Uniklinikka Vitalmed Oy's operations in an agreement signed on December 31, 2020. The company employs 24 people, of which 16 are employees and 8 are independent practitioners. In 2019, the company's revenue was approximately EUR 1.3 million. Expansion in well-being services is part of Terveystalo's growth strategy and this acquisition will supplement Terveystalo's service offering of comprehensive well-being services.

Helsingin Uniklinikka was established in 2004 and is the pioneer in the diagnostics and treatment of sleep disorders and problems. The company produces services for private persons as well as for the public sector and occupational health customers all over Finland. In addition, the company conducts sleep disorder research and the sleep clinic is the Finnish Narcolepsy Research Centre.

'I'm delighted to warmly welcome all the employees and customers of Helsingin Uniklinikka to Terveystalo! Sleep is an essential part of overall well-being, so this acquisition offers us an opportunity to provide our customers with even more extensive know-how in sleep disorder treatment on the pathway towards lifelong health. Terveystalo's strong experience in clinical research activities is useful when we develop sleep disorder research operations and search together for solutions in treating sleep disorders,' says Petri Keksi, Director, Growth and New Solutions at Terveystalo.

'Unfortunately, insomnia is very common as nearly half of the working population suffers from difficulties with falling asleep or sleep disturbances. Sleep disorders also cause a significant reduction in work ability and coping problems,' Keksi continues.

'Terveystalo, as the leading occupational health service producer in Finland, offers an excellent new home for Helsingin Uniklinikka. Together, we can maintain the work ability of the working age population by introducing our sleep medicine expertise as part of the preventive and impactful overall health care pathways developed by Terveystalo. With Terveystalo's smart digital platform, we can also improve the availability of sleep disorder treatment, which means that the effectiveness of the treatment will increase,' says Markku Partinen, principal owner of Helsingin Uniklinikka.

All the employees of the company transfer to Terveystalo as old employees and the operations will continue on the same premises as before.

Disclaimer

Terveystalo Oyj published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 08:03:14 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
