Biden vows to strengthen U.S. voting rights

"With it, anything's possible. Without it, without that right, nothing is possible. And this fundamental right remains under assault."

Biden said votes needed to be found to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, bills that would make Election Day a holiday, register new voters and strengthen U.S. Justice Department oversight of local election jurisdictions with a history of discrimination.

Republicans, who control the U.S. House of Representatives, oppose the measures.