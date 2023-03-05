Advanced search
    TSCO   GB00BLGZ9862

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:04 2023-03-03 am EST
256.30 GBX   +0.87%
05:43pBiden vows to strengthen U.S. voting rights
RE
06:24aBiden to spotlight voting rights, Black voters in 'Bloody Sunday' Selma visit
RE
03/02Shore Capital Lifts Tesco to Buy from Hold
MT
Biden vows to strengthen U.S. voting rights

03/05/2023 | 05:43pm EST
STORY: "Selma is a reckoning. The right to vote and to have your vote counted is the threshold of democracy and liberty," Biden said in front of the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where state troopers clubbed and used tear gas against the 1965 voting-rights marchers.

"With it, anything's possible. Without it, without that right, nothing is possible. And this fundamental right remains under assault."

Biden said votes needed to be found to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, bills that would make Election Day a holiday, register new voters and strengthen U.S. Justice Department oversight of local election jurisdictions with a history of discrimination.

Republicans, who control the U.S. House of Representatives, oppose the measures.


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TESCO PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 65 673 M 78 662 M 78 662 M
Net income 2023 1 291 M 1 546 M 1 546 M
Net Debt 2023 10 664 M 12 773 M 12 773 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 4,16%
Capitalization 18 629 M 22 314 M 22 314 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 345 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TESCO PLC
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 256,30 GBX
Average target price 272,44 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Byron Elmer Grote Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESCO PLC14.32%22 314
WALMART INC.-0.79%379 359
SYSCO CORPORATION-1.18%38 710
KROGER CO. (THE)2.58%32 913
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.11.96%30 975
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED8.70%29 838