LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, forecast a further increase in profit in its new financial year as it reported an 11% rise for 2023/24 that reflected market share gains. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)
Tesco PLC
Equities
TSCO
GB00BLGZ9862
Food Retail & Distribution
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|287.5 GBX
|-0.17%
|-2.51%
|-1.03%
|08:03am
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-1.03%
|25.45B
|+21.24%
|40B
|+5.99%
|38.59B
|+16.22%
|33.65B
|+4.59%
|28.13B
|-13.28%
|26.11B
|+10.89%
|19.78B
|+9.01%
|17.72B
|+0.45%
|13.88B
|+14.03%
|12.7B
