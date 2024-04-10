Tesco PLC is the leading English distribution group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution in the United Kingdom and Ireland (90.8%): food and non-food distribution (textile products, pharmaceuticals, computers, optics, household appliances, etc.) through 3,878 stores. The group also offers telephony services through Tesco Mobile (British no. 1). Tesco PLC also has an on-line purchasing site, Tesco.com; - distribution in Central Europe (7.3%): operation, at the end of February 2023, of 541 stores located in Hungary (197), the Czech Republic (187; of which 124 franchised) and Slovakia (157; of which 10 franchised). - financial services (1.9%; Tesco Bank): insurance, loans, savings, payment card issuance, etc.