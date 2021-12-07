Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Tesco PLC
  News
  Summary
    TSCO   GB00BLGZ9862

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
Usdaw Says Tesco Agrees To Reopen Talks With Usdaw
BoE rate hike plan up in the air again due to Omicron risks
Snacks and cat food drive surge in UK grocery prices
Britain's Tesco outperforming rivals, but strike threat grows

12/07/2021 | 01:18pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at products on a shelf inside a Tesco Extra superstore near Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) -Shares in Tesco rose on Tuesday after industry data showed Britain's biggest retailer had gained its highest market share since February 2019, though the threat of pre-Christmas strikes has escalated.

The stock closed up 1.3%, extending 2021 gains to 23%, after market researcher Kantar showed Tesco significantly outperformed its main rivals - Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - in the 12 weeks to Nov. 28, winning 0.7 percentage points of market share in the period, its biggest jump since 2007.

While the data showed Tesco leading the pack going into the key Christmas period, a cloud on the horizon is potential strike action that could hit product availability in stores.

Tesco was already facing strikes by Unite union workers at four distribution centres in a dispute over pay.

It is now facing walkouts by more than 5,000 members of the Usdaw union at a further nine depots - Daventry, Peterborough, Hinckley and Lichfield in central England, Goole in northern England, Southampton in southern England, Livingston in Scotland and Magor in Wales.

Usdaw has said members will strike from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24.

Both unions have rejected Tesco's offer of a 4% annual pay increase but are still talking to the retailer.

"We welcome Tesco's offer of further talks, which start tomorrow, and we will engage positively to seek a resolution to this dispute," said Usdaw National Officer, Joanne McGuinness.

Tesco says it has made a fair pay offer and has plans in place to help to mitigate any impact.

Separately on Tuesday, the GMB union said Asda, Britain's third-biggest supermarket group, is also facing potential strike action over distribution workers pay. A ballot of members closes on Dec. 20.

Asda said the GMB had recently made an additional pay claim on top of a two-year deal agreed in May.

"As our annual pay negotiations have just begun and discussions are ongoing, any talk of industrial action is premature," said a spokesperson.

British retailers are already grappling with delays in international supply chains that are being compounded by labour shortages in domestic transport and warehousing networks, with a lack of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers particularly acute.

However, both Tesco and Asda have said they are coping well.

(Reporting by James DaveyEditing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 60 379 M 79 965 M 79 965 M
Net income 2022 1 413 M 1 872 M 1 872 M
Net Debt 2022 11 194 M 14 825 M 14 825 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 3,63%
Capitalization 21 388 M 28 281 M 28 327 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 360 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 280,65 GBX
Average target price 306,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Byron Elmer Grote Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESCO PLC21.28%28 344
WALMART INC.-6.02%385 569
SYSCO CORPORATION-5.76%37 419
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.31%34 547
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.29.47%34 321
THE KROGER CO.42.03%33 291