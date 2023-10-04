LONDON (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on Wednesday raised its profit guidance for the year as it reported a better-than-expected 13.5% rise in first half core profit and signalled that food inflation would continue to fall.

The group, which has a 27% share of Britain's grocery market, said it now expected 2023/24 retail adjusted operating profit, its preferred metric, to be between 2.6 billion pounds ($3.14 billion) and 2.7 billion pounds.

It was previously forecasting about 2.5 billion pounds.

In the first half, Tesco made retail adjusted operating profit of 1.42 billion pounds, ahead of analysts' average forecast of 1.35 billion pounds and the 1.25 billion pounds made in the same period last year.

Group sales, excluding VAT sales tax and fuel, rose 8.9% to 30.7 billion pounds.

UK like-for-like sales were up 8.7% in the first half, having been up 9.0% in the first quarter.

"Food inflation fell across the half and while external pressures remain, we expect that it will continue to do so in the second half of the year," said CEO Ken Murphy.

($1 = 0.8283 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)