Britain's Tesco trims profit outlook on macro uncertainty

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's
biggest retailer, on Wednesday forecast full-year core profit to
be around the lower end of its previous guidance, saying there
were significant uncertainties over the macro outlook.
The group, which has a 27% share of Britain's grocery
market, said it now expected full 2022-23 year retail adjusted
operating profit of between 2.4 billion pounds and 2.5 billion
pounds ($2.7-$2.9 billion). It was previously forecasting
2.4-2.6 billion pounds, down from the 2.65 billion pounds made
in 2021-22.
"Significant uncertainties in the external environment still
exist, most notably how consumer behaviour continues to evolve,"
it said.
Tesco did, however, upgrade its expectation for
full-year retail free cash flow to be at least 1.8 billion
pounds. It forecast Tesco Bank adjusted operating profit of 120
million to 160 million pounds.
Confidence levels
among Britain's consumers sank to a record low last month
as they struggle with the accelerating cost of living, even
before the government's mini-budget sowed turmoil in the
mortgage market, leading to warnings of a sharp drop in house
prices.
Wages are failing to keep pace with inflation that was 9.9%
in August. Consumers are buying less per shopping trip and
trading down to cheaper own-label products.
Tesco reported first-half retail adjusted operating profit
of 1.248 billion pounds - down 10% from a pandemic boosted 1.386
billion pounds last year and just below analysts' average
forecast of 1.251 billion pounds.
First-half group sales rose 3.1% to 28.178 billion
pounds.
UK like-for-like sales rose 0.7%, having fallen 1.5% in the
first quarter.
($1 = 0.8744 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and Paul
Sandle)