Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tesco PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSCO   GB00BLGZ9862

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:34 2022-06-09 am EDT
252.85 GBX   -2.64%
06/07British Advertising Watchdog Bans Potentially Misleading Ads for Tesco's Plant-based Products
MT
06/07Britain's Tesco rapped by watchdog over plant-based products ads
RE
06/07Europe retail stocks lower on Target's latest warning
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CD&R's takeover of Britain's Morrisons gets final clearance

06/09/2022 | 07:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice's 7 billion pound ($8.8 billion) takeover of British supermarket group Morrisons cleared its last regulatory hurdle on Thursday, more than eight months after shareholders backed the deal.

Britain's competition regulator formally accepted CD&R's offer to sell 87 petrol stations to address concerns over higher fuel prices.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had said last month it was minded to accept CD&R's proposals.

Morrisons has had to operate as a separate business whilst the CMA conducted its investigations.

"I am pleased the acquisition has cleared the final regulatory hurdle and we can now work closely with CD&R on the path ahead," said Morrisons CEO David Potts.

"Following hard on the heels of COVID, the cost of living crisis is another critical period for food retailers in the UK and there is important work ahead of us as we look to help customers and colleagues through these difficult economic times."

Monthly industry data has shown Morrisons, Britain's fourth largest grocer, lagging larger rivals Tesco and Sainsbury's.

Morrisons warned in April that sales and core profit for the year could be hit by the crisis in Ukraine and rising inflation unless conditions improved.

Last month, Morrisons purchased convenience store chain McColl's out of administration.

The CMA is currently assessing that deal.

($1 = 0.7987 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESCO PLC
06/07British Advertising Watchdog Bans Potentially Misleading Ads for Tesco's Plant-based Pr..
MT
06/07Britain's Tesco rapped by watchdog over plant-based products ads
RE
06/07Europe retail stocks lower on Target's latest warning
RE
05/31Britons visit more supermarkets in search for value as prices rise
RE
05/31SIMON ARORA : B&M shares plunge as retailer warns on margins; names CEO Arora's replacemen..
RE
05/30UK competition watchdog to probe Morrisons' purchase of McColl's
RE
05/30Booze, burgers and bunting - UK supermarkets get Platinum Jubilee boost
RE
05/30UK's Sainsbury's to invest 500 million pounds over two years to soften price rises
RE
05/26Britain's Asda sales fall 9.2% in first quarter
RE
05/26Credit Suisse Downgrades Tesco to Neutral from Outperform, Trims PT
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESCO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 62 937 M 78 970 M 78 970 M
Net income 2023 1 538 M 1 930 M 1 930 M
Net Debt 2023 10 780 M 13 526 M 13 526 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 4,16%
Capitalization 19 431 M 24 381 M 24 381 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 345 000
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 259,70 GBX
Average target price 314,07 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Byron Elmer Grote Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESCO PLC-10.42%24 381
WALMART INC.-14.74%335 243
SYSCO CORPORATION8.42%43 387
KROGER13.17%36 926
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED10.39%30 414
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-9.31%30 072