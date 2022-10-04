Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-10-04 am EDT
210.65 GBX   +0.84%
Discount supermarket Lidl GB to hire 1,000 staff in Britain over five months

10/04/2022 | 11:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo is seen at a supermarket of retailer Lidl in Zurich

(Reuters) - German-owned discount supermarket Lidl GB said on Tuesday it would hire 1,000 hourly paid staff in Britain over the next five months for its new stores and warehouses.

The new recruits will earn a minimum of 10.90 pounds ($12.43) an hour outside of London and 11.95 pounds inside the M25 motorway.

The company, which had raised staff pay for the second time this year in September, said the new roles would include part-time and fulltime roles with pay increase of up to 12 pounds to 13 pounds depending on the length of service and location.

The hiring plan comes at a time when competition to attract and retain staff is heating up in a tight UK labour market amid a rise in cost of living.

Britain's biggest retailer and one of the country's largest private sector employers Tesco has been facing union calls to increase store workers' pay after several rivals raised hourly rates for a second time this year.

($1 = 0.8767 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
