Financials GBP USD Sales 2022 60 484 M 80 092 M 80 092 M Net income 2022 1 413 M 1 872 M 1 872 M Net Debt 2022 11 188 M 14 815 M 14 815 M P/E ratio 2022 14,6x Yield 2022 3,58% Capitalization 21 650 M 28 732 M 28 669 M EV / Sales 2022 0,54x EV / Sales 2023 0,52x Nbr of Employees 360 000 Free-Float 98,0% Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 20 Last Close Price 284,40 GBX Average target price 306,31 GBX Spread / Average Target 7,70% Managers and Directors Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer & Director John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer Byron Elmer Grote Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TESCO PLC 22.90% 28 732 WALMART INC. -3.75% 384 876 SYSCO CORPORATION -2.90% 36 968 AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 29.86% 34 331 THE KROGER CO. 41.03% 32 932 WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED -4.20% 32 528