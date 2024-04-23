(Alliance News) - Itim Group PLC on Tuesday said it signed a further professional services contract with toy retailer The Entertainer.

The London-based retail software solutions provider said The Entertainer signed this deal to extend its use of Itim's Unify platform offering.

Itim said this "significant" deal follows the recent announcement that The Entertainer Toy Shops will be opening in over 800 Tesco stores across the UK and Ireland.

This will extend the partnership between The Entertainer and Tesco, Itim said, following a successful year long trial. The partnership will also see Tesco enter a supplier agreement with The Entertainer for the supermarket's stores across Central Europe.

Itim said its Unity platform offering will help "power [The Entertainer]'s new partnership with Tesco".

The execution of this contract is in line with Itim's financial expectations for 2024, the company added.

Shares in Itim were down 4.8% at 39.50 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

