    TSCO   GB00BLGZ9862

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:06 2023-03-17 pm EDT
246.90 GBX   -2.02%
02:47pUK's John Lewis eyes end of 100% staff ownership - The Times
RE
02:21pUK's John Lewis Eyes End Of 100 Per Cent Staff Ownership - The Times
RE
02:21pJohn lewis eyes end of 100 per cent staff ownership - the times…
RE
JOHN LEWIS EYES END OF 100 PER CENT STAFF OWNERSHIP - THE TIMES…

03/18/2023 | 02:21pm EDT
JOHN LEWIS EYES END OF 100 PER CENT STAFF OWNERSHIP - THE TIMES


© Reuters 2023
03/16FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.9% on Lower US Unemployment, ECB Interest Rate Rise
DJ
03/16UK Gilt Yields Fall After ECB Rate Decision
DJ
03/16Bank Solvency Fears Seem Overdone, But Some Might Need Support
DJ
03/16John Lewis Partnership warns over job cuts as staff miss out on bonus
AN
03/16UK Insurers Face Limited Downside Risk From Banking Rout
DJ
03/16Britain's John Lewis scraps staff bonus as losses widen
RE
03/15FTSE 100 Closed Down 3.8% as Banking Sector Concerns Continue
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on TESCO PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 65 711 M 79 977 M 79 977 M
Net income 2023 1 188 M 1 446 M 1 446 M
Net Debt 2023 10 584 M 12 882 M 12 882 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,2x
Yield 2023 4,32%
Capitalization 17 946 M 21 842 M 21 842 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 345 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 246,90 GBX
Average target price 277,44 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Byron Elmer Grote Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESCO PLC10.12%21 842
WALMART INC.-1.69%375 934
SYSCO CORPORATION-4.59%37 025
KROGER CO. (THE)4.93%33 486
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.12.11%31 159
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED10.43%30 069