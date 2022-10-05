London stocks slide after three-day rally; Tesco falls on forecast cut

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
FTSE 100 down 1.1%, FTSE 250 off 1.3%
UK PMI data shows contraction
Tesco upgrades full-year cash flow
Oct 5 (Reuters) - UK shares snapped a three-session
winning streak on Wednesday, dragged down by financials and
miners, while Tesco's profit forecast fanned worries of a
worsening cost-of-living crisis in Britain and rattled the
retail sector.
The export-oriented FTSE 100 was off 1.1%, while the
more domestically oriented FTSE 250 was down 1.3% by
8:48 GMT.
Weighing the most on the FTSE 100 was the financial sector
, which slipped 2%, while healthcare stocks
dropped 0.7%.
"Investors are just taking a pause and thinking about,
expectations about the Fed and other central banks," said
Daniela Hathorn, market analyst at Capital.com.
"The focus on the Bank of England is going to be how are
they actually implementing longer term measures to combat
inflation without hindering growth. There's a lot of pressure on
the BoE as people still think that it's coming in short in terms
of their measures."
Data for September showed British businesses suffered the
sharpest contraction in activity since early last year, although
the downturn was a little less severe than previously
anticipated.
Risk assets have taken a hit this year as central banks
globally undertake monetary tightening to tame surging
inflation.
Among individual stocks, Tesco fell 2.3% after
Britain's biggest retailer forecast full-year profit at the
lower end of its previous estimate. The wider retailer sector
slipped 2.3% on the news.
Mining stocks were down 1.6%, while oil
majors BP and Shell dipped more than 1% each
after rallying sharply in last few sessions.
After a week of volatility that saw the reversal of
controversial tax cuts proposed by the government, British Prime
Minister Liz Truss will argue on Wednesday that disruption
sparked by her economic plans will be worth it in the long run.
