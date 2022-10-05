Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:37 2022-10-05 am EDT
204.40 GBX   -2.67%
05:20aBritons seeking 'affordable' Christmas, says Tesco boss
RE
05:19aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Tumble as Mini Rally Falters
DJ
05:14aFTSE 100 Drops as Tesco, Property, Financials Fall
DJ
London stocks slide after three-day rally; Tesco falls on forecast cut

10/05/2022 | 05:10am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

FTSE 100 down 1.1%, FTSE 250 off 1.3%

*

UK PMI data shows contraction

*

Tesco upgrades full-year cash flow

Oct 5 (Reuters) - UK shares snapped a three-session winning streak on Wednesday, dragged down by financials and miners, while Tesco's profit forecast fanned worries of a worsening cost-of-living crisis in Britain and rattled the retail sector.

The export-oriented FTSE 100 was off 1.1%, while the more domestically oriented FTSE 250 was down 1.3% by 8:48 GMT.

Weighing the most on the FTSE 100 was the financial sector , which slipped 2%, while healthcare stocks dropped 0.7%.

"Investors are just taking a pause and thinking about, expectations about the Fed and other central banks," said Daniela Hathorn, market analyst at Capital.com.

"The focus on the Bank of England is going to be how are they actually implementing longer term measures to combat inflation without hindering growth. There's a lot of pressure on the BoE as people still think that it's coming in short in terms of their measures."

Data for September showed British businesses suffered the sharpest contraction in activity since early last year, although the downturn was a little less severe than previously anticipated.

Risk assets have taken a hit this year as central banks globally undertake monetary tightening to tame surging inflation.

Among individual stocks, Tesco fell 2.3% after Britain's biggest retailer forecast full-year profit at the lower end of its previous estimate. The wider retailer sector slipped 2.3% on the news.

Mining stocks were down 1.6%, while oil majors BP and Shell dipped more than 1% each after rallying sharply in last few sessions.

After a week of volatility that saw the reversal of controversial tax cuts proposed by the government, British Prime Minister Liz Truss will argue on Wednesday that disruption sparked by her economic plans will be worth it in the long run. (Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.11% 0.56802 Delayed Quote.6.94%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.41% 0.64877 Delayed Quote.-10.43%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.32% 1.14165 Delayed Quote.-16.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.19% 0.645361 Delayed Quote.10.66%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.49% 0.73671 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.07% 0.871 Delayed Quote.3.22%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.36% 0.99449 Delayed Quote.-12.19%
FTSE 100 -1.24% 7002.36 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -1.30% 17593.07 Delayed Quote.-26.39%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.59% 0.010766 Delayed Quote.9.22%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012293 Delayed Quote.-8.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.03% 0.57366 Delayed Quote.-16.33%
SHELL PLC -1.67% 2302 Delayed Quote.44.16%
TESCO PLC -2.38% 205.55 Delayed Quote.-27.56%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.32% 0.87591 Delayed Quote.19.39%
Financials
Sales 2023 63 943 M 73 134 M 73 134 M
Net income 2023 1 564 M 1 789 M 1 789 M
Net Debt 2023 11 436 M 13 079 M 13 079 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 5,07%
Capitalization 15 545 M 17 779 M 17 779 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 345 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 210,00 GBX
Average target price 301,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Byron Elmer Grote Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESCO PLC-27.56%17 779
WALMART INC.-8.40%364 386
SYSCO CORPORATION-4.52%37 958
KROGER-1.24%31 997
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED8.08%27 025
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-11.87%26 704